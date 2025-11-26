Saddick Adams has broken his silence on the debate that has gained momentum in the wake of the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School

Speaking on his show, he explained that it was important for everyone to understand that every school has an identity

Netizens who reacted to the video also shared their views on the matter, on concerns shared by Saddick Adams

Ghanaian journalist Saddick Adams has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the lawsuit against Wesley Girls' High School over alleged religious discrimination against Muslim students.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Saddick Adams, speaking on the Angel Morning Show, on Angel FM, stated that the identity and the founding principles of Wesley Girls’ High School were very important and should not be forgotten.

“For Wesley Girls, the fear is that a day will come when, although the school was established as a Wesley Methodist school, it could eventually have only Muslims or traditionalists as the majority. Then they lose the doctrines for which the school was established. The identity is what they do not want to lose.”

“Let’s understand that for Wesley Girls, the doctrines of John Wesley are what the school would like to inculcate into the students. No one wants their children to lose these doctrines. Let’s accept that every school had a vision for establishing the institution” Saddick Adams stated

He also disagreed with the view held by some people that a mosque should be built on the campus of Wesley Girls’ and expressed hope that an amicable solution could be found to the issue.

Lawsuit against Wesley Girls'

A Ghanaian lawyer, Shafic Osman, is at the centre of the debate after filing a lawsuit in December 2024 challenging the school’s alleged restrictions on Muslim students.

The Attorney-General, Justice Dominic Ayine, meanwhile, filed a response, also challenging the claims of discriminatory religious practices at Wesley Girls’ Senior High School.

The Office argued that Wesley Girls’ SHS was established and is operated under the Methodist Church of Ghana, and is therefore entitled to maintain rules consistent with its Methodist heritage and doctrines. Osman, however, stressed that the restrictions violate constitutional protections for religious freedom.

Reactions to Shafic Osman's lawsuit

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the concerns raised by Saddick Adams.

@kwesiamponsah6393 stated:

“It’s a Methodist school established by the Methodist Church under the leadership of John Wesley. That lawyer has an Islamic agenda. He will fail.”

@odomankomaba2096 opined:

“There are Islamic schools, but you go to Christian schools and don’t want to follow their rules. Should the school make room for all religions—Hinduism, Krishna, African Traditional Religion, etc.?”

@kuffuor_godfred wrote:

“Obama is so wise. I was scared listening to this because of how it has been discussed on social media. I’ve been following what’s happening in Nigeria with concern, and it’s obvious Ghana is blessed with religious tolerance. Obama, you have spoken with so much tact and wisdom. May God bless you.”

