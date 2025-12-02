A Senior High School graduate has generated reactions after checking his WASSCE results

A video showed the moment he celebrated with friends after getting grades that could help him pursue tertiary education

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the matter

A boy who attended Mankessim SHS has become the envy of many after posting his 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results slip online.

A video which has gone viral showed the adorable moment the boy, in the company of friends, checked his WASSCE results.

SHS graduate celebrates with friends as he checks WASSCE results.

The tense moment was suddenly overshadowed with joy and happiness as he and his friends were heard screaming upon realising he had passed.

The results slip of the former Visual Arts student showed that he got C6 in Social Studies, C6 in Mathematics, C6 in English Language, and E8 in Integrated Science.

For the elective subjects, he got B3 in Economics, C4 in Ceramics, B2 in General Knowledge in Art, and C6 in Textiles.

In all, the SHS graduate clocked an aggregate 27.

Students of Odorgonno SHS write the WASSCE.

Man details how grade D7 can get you into university

A Ghanaian man has meanwhile offered advice to students who received D7, E8, and F9 grades in their 2025 WASSCE results.

In a video, he stated that getting a low grade in a subject does not mean the quest to pursue tertiary education has ended.

McKeown admonished parents whose children performed poorly in the WASSCE to encourage them and provide support for their wards during difficult times.

He then stated that there are various diploma programs available at Ghanaian universities, adding that students who performed poorly in their exams still have alternatives for achieving higher education.

At the time of writing this report, the post had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Reactions to SHS graduate celebrating WASSCE results

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions, with many wondering what there was to celebrate considering the grades he obtained in some subjects.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

“In my humble opinion, I will advise that you resit some subjects, especially the core ones, to give you a better chance of gaining admission to the university.”

saviouragyemang indicated:

“But these guys, hope you are all good. How is this good?”

Omary99 opined:

“When I got D7 last two years, I didn’t get school. You got C6 and only one E8—forget about school.”

Abilove_2 added:

“I can’t get access to my sister’s results. I’ve bought the voucher and entered everything too. Can you help?”

Ann[ok3se3] added:

“You did well. Not everyone was able to get this. Even those condemning you because of the E8 didn’t get these grades.”

MICKKY wrote:

“Unless you write Nov/Dec for Science before you can further your education, but still, congratulations.”

NSMQ champions bag 8 As in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mfantsipim’s winning trio in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) excelled in the 2025 WASSCE.

Ahmed Tijani Mumuni, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, and Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye all scored 8 As.

Netizens have showered praises on the trio for making their alma mater proud.

