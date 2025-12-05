An SHS graduate who sat for the 2025 WASSCE celebrated after earning an impressive aggregate of 19

In a viral video, his mother and a family friend heartwarmly congratulated the boy after seeing his results

Initially expecting criticism, the young graduate was instead met with warm congratulations as his family praised his efforts

A Senior High School graduate has become the focus of heartfelt celebration after scoring an aggregate of 19 in the 2025 WASSCE.

Family congratulates son for scoring an aggregate of 19 in the WASSCE 2025 examination.

The young student, who studied Science, was praised by his family the moment his results were checked.

In a video circulating on TikTok, a family friend approached the young man and asked to see his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The boy initially appeared unsure of how the results would be received, as many students fear disappointment or judgment when family members request to see their scores. However, the reaction he received was the complete opposite of what he expected.

According to the details shared in the video, the young Science student scored D7 in Social Studies, B3 in English Language, B3 in Core Mathematics, and B3 in Integrated Science.

His elective subjects also showed strong performance, with C4 in Elective Mathematics, C4 in Biology, B3 in Chemistry, and B3 in Physics.

Although he struggled with Social Studies, resulting in his only lower grade among the core subjects, his aggregate score of 19 is still considered a pass, qualifying him for further studies in several tertiary programs across the country.

Family celebrates SHS graduate after scoring an Aggregate of 19.

His mother, who sat beside him as the results were checked, expressed nothing but pride. She smiled and praised her son, simply saying, “He passed.”

A family friend, who was also present, congratulated the young man and said he would receive a congratulatory gift to encourage him further.

The boy himself shared that he is determined to continue his education and pursue higher studies.

According to the family conversation captured in the video, he will receive full support from home as he considers his next academic steps.

Their reaction highlighted the importance of encouragement, especially for young students who sometimes underestimate their own achievements.

National overview of 2025 WASSCE performance

The 2025 WASSCE began on August 5 with practical tests, and the written examination started on August 20 and ended on September 19. Candidates wrote a total of 65 subjects, with each student taking an average of eight.

Across the country, 461,640 candidates were registered for the exam.

This number included 207,381 males and 254,259 females, who wrote the papers in 701 examination centres nationwide.

The much-anticipated results were released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on November 29, 2025.

After the marking and review period, WAEC announced in a statement that the results of 653 candidates had been cancelled due to confirmed cases of examination malpractice. Additionally, thousands more were placed under sanctions for various irregularities.

The council also mentioned that 6,295 candidates had specific subjects cancelled for carrying foreign material, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed sheets, into exam rooms.

Reactions to WASSCE candidate scoring 19

Several comments on the boy and family's trending video:

"I think the Social Studies questions weren’t easy this year."

"Congratulations, bro."

"😂😂😂😂 You’re teasing your brother too much."

"Hmmmm, Science students 😂😂. Hmmmm, you tried your best."

"He did well 🙏🏻."

WASSCE: Another student celebrates after scoring 27

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a student from Mankessim SHS proudly celebrated his 2025 WASSCE results after scoring an aggregate of 27.

A video shared online captured the moment he checked his results in the company of friends.

The footage showed the student happily displaying his grades, which included several C6s.

