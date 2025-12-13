Ghanaian athlete Isaac Botsio has reached a major academic milestone after graduating from West Texas A&M University

The 26-year-old’s achievement comes seven months after his compatriot, Abdul Rasheed Saminu, completed his studies at the University of South Florida

Congratulatory messages have poured in from fellow athletes and fans, with many praising Botsio for proving that it is possible to successfully balance academics and competitive sport

Ghanaian sprinter Isaac Botsio has achieved a landmark moment away from the track after earning a university degree in the United States, a feat that adds another layer to his growing profile as both an athlete and a scholar.

The 26-year-old completed a Bachelor of Science programme at West Texas A&M University, graduating from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The milestone marks the end of a demanding chapter that required discipline beyond training blocks and race days.

Isaac Botsio graduates with a nursing degree from West Texas A&M University. Photo credit: @isaac_botsio/Instagram and WTAMU/Facebook.

Isaac Botsio celebrates academic success in USA

Botsio, a proud alumnus of Ghana Secondary Technical School, shared the news with supporters on December 13, 2025, through his social media platforms.

His message on Instagram reflected gratitude, reflection, and ambition.

“Finished one race and ready for the next. Today I graduate, proud of how far I’ve come and motivated for what’s ahead. Thankful to God, my family, coaches, and everyone who believed in me Ferver Sports Global . The grind built me for more; this is a milestone, not the finish line. WT Alu……”

The post quickly drew warm reactions from across the sporting community. Music star Kofi Kinaata responded with celebration emojis, writing:

“🙏🏾🥳🎉🎊”.

Fellow Ghanaian athlete Abdul Rasheed Saminu added:

“Yessir🔥”.

US-based sprinter James Dadzie took a playful tone, hinting at future studies when he wrote,

“Massa the enjoyment is okay. your first masters assignment is due January 3 look sharp and turn it in no late work is allowed . Period!!!!!!”.

Callistus Aduhene and Daniel Abekah also joined in with congratulatory messages.

Botsio’s achievement has been praised as proof that elite sport and education can coexist.

His success comes months after Abdul Rasheed Saminu, Ghana’s national 100-metre record holder, completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication at the University of South Florida. Meanwhile, West Texas A&M University has become familiar ground for Ghanaian sprinters.

Former national record holder Benjamin Azamati graduated there in 2022 before turning professional and stepping away from his remaining NCAA eligibility.

Isaac Botsio: Ghanaian Athlete Graduates With Nursing Degree From Texas University. Photo credit: @isaac_botsio/Instagram.

Isaac Botsio's athletics records

On the track, Botsio remains one of Ghana’s standout performers despite missing the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where the men’s 4x100 relay narrowly missed the podium.

His collegiate career was decorated with major honours. He won the NCAA Division II indoor 60 metres title in 2023, claimed the outdoor 100 metres crown in 2024, and played a key role in the national title-winning 4x100 relay team the same year.

As he closes one chapter and prepares for the next, Botsio’s journey continues to inspire young athletes to chase success beyond the finish line.

