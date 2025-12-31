Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, a 2025 NSMQ contestant for Mfantsipim School, is trending for all the right reasons

The brilliant young man, who bagged 8 As in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), has been offered admission to KNUST

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have celebrated Mohammed Mahama Quainoo on his academic achievements

Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, one of the representatives of Mfantsipim School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has chalked up yet another impressive academic feat worth celebrating.

It has been confirmed that he has now gained admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Mohammed Mahama Quainoo gains admission to KNUST to study Medicine Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @Thevokofficial

The winner of the 2025 NSMQ excelled in the 2025 WASSCE as he bagged eight As.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of the Voice of KNUST disclosed that Mohammed Mahama Quainoo had been offered admission to study Medicine, making him the eighth NSMQ contestant this year to be admitted to the prestigious university.

"Mohammed Mahama Quainoo, 2025 NSMQ Contestant and Champion for Mfantsipim School, who obtained 8 As in his WASSCE 2025, has gained admission to study Medicine at KNUST. The 8th NSMQ 2025 finalist to gain admission to KNUST," the caption read.

NSMQ finalists gain admission to KNUST. Photo credit: @NSMQGh/X

NSMQ stars offered admission

Already, Mohammed's co-contestant, Benjamin Boakye Anim, who also bagged 8 As in the WASSCE, had also gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering.

"Benjamin Kwadwo Boakye Anim, 2025 NSMQ Contestant and Champion for Mfantsipim School, who obtained 8 As in his WASSCE 2025, has gained admission to study Mechanical Engineering at KNUST. The 7th NSMQ 2025 finalist to gain admission to KNUST," the Voice of KNUST announced earlier.

Also, three contestants in this year’s NSMQ final from Opoku Ware gained admission to KNUST.

David Opoku and John Kusi, who both bagged 7 As in the WASSCE, were admitted to study Medicine, whereas Stephen Apemah Baah, who bagged 8 As in the exams, was admitted to study Biomedical Engineering.

The St. Augustine NSMQ trio who made it to the final have also secured admission to KNUST.

Peeps congratulate Mfantsipim NSMQ star

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Mohammed Mahama Quainoo on his admission to KNUST.

Samuel Mensah remarked:

"For Science and Technology, deɛ ɛno ara ne Tech."

John Wesley Asante opined:

"Wait oo, about 70–85% of best NSMQ contestants dey go KNUST. Why? The OSP must investigate this."

Maxwell Asare-Bediako added:

"Nkwadaa yi aben oh."

Fred Plange stated:

"Congratulations, champion!!"

Maxwell Asare-Bediako added again:

"Honestly, nkwadaa no aben. Ɔmo nim nwoma too much."

