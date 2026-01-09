Seyram Akot-Adzei and Selasi Akot-Adzei, the 2025 NSMQ contestants for Wesley Girls’ High School, have grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons.

The brilliant duo, who bagged eight As in the 2025 WASSCE, have been offered admission to KNUST and the University of Ghana.

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post have celebrated the sisters’ academic achievements

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seyram and Selasi Akot-Adzei, intelligent Ghanaian twins who represented Wesley Girls’ High School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have achieved an enviable feat in their academics.

This comes after it was announced that the brilliant duo secured admission to pursue tertiary education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the University of Ghana, respectively.

Wesley Girls’ High School NSMQ stars gain admission to KNUST and University of Ghana Photo credit: @NSMQGhana/X

Source: Facebook

Their admission to these top universities comes after they excelled in the 2025 WASSCE, each bagging eight As.

A post on the Facebook page of Voice of KNUST on January 9, 2026, revealed that Seyram Akot-Adzei was offered admission to study Electrical Engineering, making her the ninth NSMQ contestant this year to be admitted to the university.

Selasi Akot-Adzei was also admitted to study Medicine at the University of Ghana.

"Seyram Akot-Adzei and Selasi Akot-Adzei, twin sisters who represented Wesley Girls’ High School at NSMQ25, have gained admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST and Medicine at UG, respectively,They both obtained eight As in their WASSCE 2025" the post read.

The post announcing the admission of the Akot-Adzei twin sisters to KNUST and the University of Ghana had generated over 800 likes and 40 comments.

NSMQ finalists gain admission to KNUST. Photo credit: @NSMQGh/X

Source: Twitter

NSMQ stars offered admission at KNUST

KNUST has attracted the top 2025 NSMQ stars who made their mark in last year’s competition.

Currently, the reigning NSMQ champions, Mfantsipim School, have two of their contestants, Mohammed Q. Benjamin and Boakye Anim, who also bagged eight As in the WASSCE, admitted to study Mechanical Engineering.

Additionally, all three contestants from Opoku Ware School gained admission to KNUST. David Opoku and John Kusi were admitted to study Medicine, whereas Stephen Apemah Baah, who bagged eight As in the exams, was admitted to study Biomedical Engineering.

Peeps congratulate Wesley Girls NSMQ stars

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post have celebrated the Akot-Adzei twins on gaining admission to study at KNUST and Univiersity of Ghana.

Classic Wis Rich commented:

"My girls, you peoples shall come and visit us nah. We are also Volta guys. Before attending PRESEC LEGON, we are the brothers you peoples have. We come from Akatsi. Let's learn hard and achieve our goals."

Kwadwo Opoku-Antwi stated:

"Why is it that most NSMQ students come to KNUST?"

Appiah Kubi Emmanuel added:

"Congratulations to the Akot-Adzei sisters."

Lady rejoices over admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young lady shared her “grass to grace” story by announcing that she had gained admission to the University of Ghana.

She posted a short clip revealing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration programme at the university.

The lady stated that she was very excited to have gained admission, having waited for four years.

Source: YEN.com.gh