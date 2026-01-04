GES announces the academic calendar for public Senior High Schools for 2025/2026

A statement showed that single-track and double-track or transition systems follow different scheduling for students

The statement urged parents to ensure their children are prepared with the necessary materials for school

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) shared the 2025/2026 academic calendar for public Senior High Schools in the country.

In a statement issued on January 2, 2026, schools under the single-track system have a slightly different schedule from those on the double-track system.

The Ghana Education Service releases the academic calendar for 2025/2026 for SHS. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

Form One and Form Two students under the single-track system are expected to be in school from January 5 to February 27. They will then go on a break and return to school on May 3 to complete the academic year by August 21.

Meanwhile, final year students in single-track schools will end the academic year on June 21.

For double-track schools, also referred to as transition schools, Form One students will begin the academic year on January 5 to January 30 with online or off-campus studies.

The Form Three and form two students will report to school on January 5. Meanwhile, the Form Two students will begin off-campus learning from March 16 to April 17. Form Three students in transition schools will, however, continue with uninterrupted in-person classes until their academic year ends in June.

In the statement, the GES stated that it has put measures in place to support students in their effective learning during the off-campus periods.

Some of such measures include free access to curriculum resources through curriculumresources.edu.gh, daily live lessons on MoE TV on Multi TV, and the use of school-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) for eligible institutions.

GES also urged Parents and guardians to take note of these dates and ensure their wards report to school with all necessary materials and documentation.

Read the statement on Facebook below:

Reactions to SHS academic calendar

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by GES on Facebook. Read them below:

Akos Maame said:

"Ghana Education Service, regarding the online classes, please, what happens to the masses who do not have multi TV? Does it mean the wards will all miss on the classes? Can you please consider GTV? Thank you."

Bernice Chemx wrote:

"Reopening of Basic schools should humbly be rescheduled to 13th ( Tuesday) because we are only going to spend just a day ( Thursday) at school since Friday (9th) happens to be a constitutional holiday. Thank you 😊."

Oheneba Sefah Anane Joseph said:

"Justice for teachers in single-track schools 🥺."

Bernard Quarku wrote:

"Please what about technical/vocational schools?"

Nana Mbra said:

"These online and offline things must be looked at ooo.. cos it's really not helping in this country."

Filler Ellembelle wrote:

"This kind of academic calendar is bad, and it must be changed."

Arthur Vida said:

"Aburi girls, please start working on how to receive your students to ease the terrible traffic that comes."

Source: YEN.com.gh