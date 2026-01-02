UCC has informed new entrants of the university about the 2025/2026 academic calendar

The university, in a social media post, provided details on arrival dates, orientation, and semester exams

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have shared their views on the announcement by the university

Academic activities for the 2025/2026 academic year at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) will soon be in full swing.

This comes as the university shared on its Facebook page the 2025/2026 academic calendar, providing dates for important academic events.

UCC outlines 2025/2026 academic calendar

Newly admitted students to UCC are to report to school on Monday, January 5, 2026, with virtual orientation to be organised on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, and will conclude on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

Matriculation will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, whereas lectures for newly admitted students will begin on Monday, January 12, 2026, and end on Friday, March 13, 2026. Continuous assessments for Level 100 students will take place from Monday, February 9, to Friday, February 13, 2026.

The end-of-semester exams for the new entrants will also take place from Monday, March 30, 2026, and conclude on Friday, April 10, 2026.

First-year students will vacate campus on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The 2025/2026 academic calendar for all students on the UCC Facebook page is below:

At the time of writing the report, the post on UCC's Facebook page had generated a lot of reactions.

Netizens react to 2025/2026 academic calendar

Social media users who reacted to the academic calendar have shared their views, with many seeking more information on admissions.

Francis De Anointed commented:

"Please, when will the application portal for UCC Distance Education (post-diploma) program for the 2025/26 academic year be opened? Kindly help me with the undergraduate distance education courses and course centers in Upper East Region. Thank you very much."

Emmanuel Atuahene asked:

"What are the tuition fees for the 2025/2026 academic year for Post-Graduate Diploma in Education (Distance)? It's very urgent."

Gifty Arthur wrote:

"I just received my postgraduate admission (distance). After payment of fees, what is the next step, please?"

Prince Agyaah added:

"I have paid my fees for about a week now but still haven’t received my registration number yet. What should I do?"

Alatiawen Asiawen stated:

"I got admission as a postgraduate student. I have made the initial payment as required by the university, but I haven't received my student ID. Why?"

Emmanuella Manu added:

"Please, has admission for MPhil for regular students been released?"

