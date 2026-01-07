First-Year Students Share Reasons They Chose KNUST: “It Has Been a Dream”

Fresh KNUST students who reported to campus shared some compelling reasons why they chose the university over others in Ghana

One student, in an interview, shared that joining the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology had always been a dream

A video also trending online showed how the school welcomed international students in style at the Kotoka International Airport

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has once again captured attention as newly admitted first-year students shared why they picked the school.

In a TikTok video posted by @knust.gh on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, an interviewer spoke with several freshers on campus, asking them why they chose KNUST.

One student explained:

"It’s the best school in Ghana, and it has always been my dream to come here."

Another young lady, said:

"I chose this school because of its serene and green environment. Studying here has been a dream of mine for years."

A male student also highlighted the academic reputation of KNUST as a deciding factor.

"What drew me to KNUST is its excellent academic standards. I want to pursue my degree here and be part of its excellence," he shared.

The new students' comments have drawn many reactions from Ghanaians, who debated their reasons for choosing the university.

Watch the TikTok video below.

KNUST welcomes students at Kotoka Airport

Meanwhile, KNUST has begun welcoming first-year students who successfully gained admission to the institution of higher learning.

International students who will be studying at the university have begun arriving in the country.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @campushypecrew showed a delegation from the university at the Kotoka International Airport welcoming the students.

The individuals, wearing shirts with the inscription 'KNUST Help Team', were seen interacting with freshers and could be seen helping them with their luggage.

Some were also seen holding placards to help identify KNUST freshers arriving in the country.

According to a TikTok video, the inscription on the placards read, 'Are you a KNUST freshman? We are glad to be of assistance.'

The Help Team then ensured that the newly admitted students were safely transported to the main KNUST campus in Kumasi.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions and was captioned:

“The KNUST Help Team has been stationed at the airport and major bus terminals to warmly welcome freshers and ensure a smooth, safe arrival in Kumasi.”

