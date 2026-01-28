Ghanaian sanitation volunteer group, the Buz Stop Boys, offered free rides to basic school students who had closed and were going home

During the bus ride, the founder of the volunteer group, Heneba Safo, educated the students on environmental practices in their communities

Social media users who watched the video praised the volunteer group and suggested how they could continue serving the country well

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sanitation volunteer group, popularly known as Buz Stop Boys, drove a mini-bus in some parts of the Greater Accra Region and picked up basic school students for free.

The Ghanaian volunteer group drove on the Anyaa-Ablekuma road and picked up as many students as they could, then dropped each student off at their designated stop.

The Buz Stop Boys provide free bus rides for basic school students in Accra, using the opportunity to educate the youth. Photo credit: @buzstopboys

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the volunteers asked the students who had finished school where they were headed and then offered them a free ride.

Most of the students were initially sceptical and did not want to get on board the bus.

However, the volunteers reassured them, and they eventually agreed, with the driver being lively and engaging the students about how they were doing.

Afterwards, he educated them on good environmental practices and what could be done to keep their surroundings clean, even asking them related questions.

While offering the free ride to students, some adults wanted to join the bus, with the Buz Stop Boys hilariously informing them that the ride was only for students.

The students expressed their appreciation to the Buz Stop Boys when they alighted at their various stops.

See the X post below:

Reactions to Buz Stop Boys' transporting students

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions below to the video shared by @buzstopboys on X.

@profdublyn_zee said:

"An opportunity to provide transportation while educating the next generation about clean and sustainable environmental practices."

@mannersjet wrote:

"I'm amazed because u used this opportunity to educate the students. Good health to the team for more @buzstopboys."

@1___Jose said:

"Nice one, boss. But I don’t know, I feel you can coordinate this better next time, so they will feel safe, and also for wicked people not to adopt this method and kidnap the children. I realised they were a bit “sceptical” at first. May. Nonetheless, this is a very initiative 👏."

@EN_Daal wrote:

"You guys are doing the Lord’s work; may God reward you and your families bountifully."

@dicson270 said:

"Herrrr, you’re doing something that everyone should turn to."

@think_ghana wrote:

"A humble advice, each time you wish to pick minors like this, go to the police and have them assign you with at least one officer. It could foster more trust, and I do hope it helps security-wise too cos who knows who will be on the same street with a bus tomorrow."

@DaizzyAshers said:

"Please brand the bus so that evil doers don’t use this same strategy to harm school kids in the name of free riding. Ewiase ay3 hu. Kudos for the good job. God bless you."

@grey_wolffe wrote:

"You people have to win that @ZSP_ORG prize. You are really working. Happy to help you with applying."

Buzstop Boys founder Heneba Safo blasts Ralph St Williams, urging him to change his approach to activism in Ghana. Photo credit: Heneba Kwadwo Safo & Ralph De FellowGhanaian

Source: Facebook

Buz Stop Boys' founder slams St Williams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys founder had advised Ralph St Williams to change his approach when trying to bring social change.

Giving advice, Heneba Safo said that a headstrong approach would likely result in resistance because the youth do not like to be forced out of their way by others.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh