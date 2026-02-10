The actress, Xandy Kamel, has called out the National Democratic Congress for snubbing her despite campaigning for the party during the 2024 election

This came after the singer, Mzbel, also expressed her disappointment in the NDC after Mahama allegedly ignored her for a government appointment

Xandy Kamel’s rant on social media has sparked massive reactions as TikTok users filled the comment section of her post to share diverse opinions

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Xandy Kamel has publicly criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what she described as being ignored, despite actively campaigning for the party ahead of the 2024 general election.

Xandy Kamel blasts NDC for snubbing her

Speaking in a video shared on her official TikTok page, Xandy Kamel claimed she felt overlooked by the NDC after winning the 2024 presidential and parliamentary.

“Just because we are not dating politicians or have any relative in power, they don't want to help us,” she alleged.

According to Xandy Kamel, she is going through difficult times, which she expected the party to step in, but unfortunately, none of the party members have reached out to her.

“I am already hungry, and it seems they [NDC] want us to starve to death, and after I'm dead, they will come out to rain praises on me for my hard work during the campaign,” she added.

“This is not self-entitlement, and I am not asking to be placed on payroll. All I want is something small to help in catering for my family,” she further stated.

Mzbel disappointed by Mahama's appointment snub

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, Mzbel stated that she felt overlooked while several of her colleagues in the creative industry have received appointments from the new administration.

"I'm disappointed that some of my colleagues have been given appointments while I've not even been called. Because I've really been bullied, insulted and even threatened because of the NDC, it's disappointing that with the party in power now, Mzbel has been forgotten," she said.

Interestingly, the singer admitted she would likely decline any official position if offered, citing concerns about public scrutiny and her desire to maintain her independent reputation.

"The truth is that I will turn down an offer of appointment should the President even call because I want peace of mind. I don't want anyone to equate my success with politics because I work very hard," she explained.

Watch the TikTok video of Xandy Kamel ranting below:

Xandy Kamel’s lament sparks reactions

Komla Aniwah Morkpor wrote:

“It's all part of the resetting. You didn't see this coming when you were campaigning.”

Kwame Owusu wrote:

“Yes, that is how they are, the moment the opportunities come, they will quickly distribute them amongst themselves, and when you talk, they will tell you to exercise patience, while their families are getting jobs, appointments here and there.”

AkosuaQueencella wrote:

“Hmm, Sister Xandy, I remember during the campaign we would do live with you and be shouting NDC all the way, NDC all the way. I am just praying I make it through this security job seeking opportunities.”

Nato wrote:

“My sister, it is a gradual process. Even most of the MPs are still in line waiting.”

Joshua Appiah wrote:

“Your future is in your own hands. It’s a failure on your part to depend on politicians when you have every opportunity to create your own path.”

Xonam Gemadzi wrote:

“Hmm, this matters. They didn't say we were not old when we were protecting the ballot, but we are being told we are old to join the service.”

Xandy Kamel evicted from apartment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Xandy Kamel was left stranded after her landlord reportedly evicted her from her residence over unpaid rent fees.

She shared a photo of herself with her belongings packed by her side as she prepared to leave the premises after her eviction.

Xandy later noted that she had received many messages from people who inquired about her living situation and offered to help her find a new accommodation.

