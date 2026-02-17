A young man has been celebrated on social media after announcing that he has been inducted into the Ghana School of Law

He expressed joy at achieving this milestone with his favourite SHS teacher and opened up about lessons learned

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the man and his former teacher

A young man has taken to social media to celebrate after he, together with his former teacher, chalked up an amazing feat worth celebrating.

This comes after the young man, known on Facebook as Judges Baaman Laar, and his former Junior High School teacher, identified as Mr Mathias, were inducted into the Ghana School of Law’s class of 2025/2026.

Brilliant Ghanaian man, Judge Baaman Laar, delights as he gets inducted into the Ghana School of Law with his former teacher. Photo source: Judges Baaman Laar/Facebook, @Ghana School of Law/Facebook

In a post on his Facebook on February 15, the young man recounted first meeting his former SHS teacher at the KNUST Law Library, as he quickly introduced himself to him as his former student.

He stated that he felt a sense of pride and joy when he realised that his favourite teacher back in SHS had also been inducted into the Ghana Law School.

"He was my Teacher in SHS. The first day I met him (Mr Mathias) at the KNUST Faculty of Law library, I quickly moved closer to greet him and introduce myself as his former student. Though he couldn't make me out (which is normal for most teachers unless you shared closer ties with the student), the smile on his face spoke volumes of how proud he was to meet his student studying the same course as him."

Judges Baaman Laar said it was truly humbling when his former school teacher asked that they take a picture together on their special occasion.

He concluded by saying that the experience has taught him not to undermine or look down on anyone.

"This story has caused me to soberly reflect on my role as a teacher, not to undermine the very ones I am teaching today. If I am standing with my teacher today as a coursemate, my students can also do even better. Let us treat our students better and give them the very best in the discharge of our duties"

Over 1,500 students were inducted into the Ghana School of Law. Photo source: @Ghana School of Law/Facebook

At the time of writing the report, the post had racked up over 500 likes and 80 comments.

Reaction to the teacher-student duo in Law School

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated the young man and his former teacher:

Khin D Augustine stated:

"Pursuant to your outstanding performance, I am not surprised by this development, and I look forward to witnessing your future successes in the legal fraternity.

Albert Kpemka added::

"A huge congratulations to you both."

Gotuk Konlan Yekinam Alexander Naakniib:

"Congratulations to you my son."

Lambon Bright:

"Senior Judges, great job done. We are proud of you."

