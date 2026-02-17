A Ghanaian student has been criticised after being refused an American visa by the US Embassy in Accra

This comes after the officer raised issues with his interview and claimed that he was not ready to relocate

Social media users who commented on the video shared varied opinions on the reason for the visa denial

A young Ghanaian student, in his bid to impress the visa officer during an interview, ended up being denied the important document.

This came after he was informed that he did not qualify for a US visa based on the disclosures he made during the interview.

A Ghanaian with full funding to study in the US is denied a visa after mentioning the conversation he had with a friend. Photo credit: LittleBee80/Getty Images, @BanarTABS/Getty Images

A young man known on TikTok as @oseibarima_, who made the disclosure, indicated that the visa interview was relatively short and straightforward.

Delving into the details, he shared a video of the visa transcript and disclosed that the applicant was asked by the officer where he was going, to which he responded that he had gained admission with funding to study at Strayer University to pursue a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (Human Resource Management).

He was then asked why he opted to study at the university in Virginia, to which he replied that he based his decision on the advice of a friend.

"A friend told me that their staff treat students as family."

It was after that statement that the visa officer informed him he would not be issued the document to enter the US as he had hoped.

A Ghanaian man shares frustration after being denied a US visa due to a comment made during his interview. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Man denied visa over comments in interview

The visa officer, in his analysis of why the young student was denied a visa, indicated that the applicant’s funding clarity was weak.

The visa officer also indicated that the applicant’s home ties were moderate, adding that his interview delivery was average.

The officer also listed the applicant’s decision to rely on a friend’s opinion as the reason for wanting to study at Strayer University.

The visa officer indicated that his decision not to issue the US visa was based on credibility signals.

In offering tips to improve, the visa officer admonished the applicant to use verifiable reasons for school choice.

He added that if funding was coming from a business, the applicant should present strong proof and should keep answers short and factual.

Reactions to Ghanaian being denied US visa

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the reason given for denying the applicant a US visa:

Raymond Damoah indicated:

"He/she was advised to keep their answers short."

Kofi Jordan opined:

"Do they check the bank statements?"

🇺🇸🇬🇭phelix_Cover suggested:

"The answer to why the choice of school is below average."

Osei Barima added:

"Abusua, share your thoughts here."

Man denied US visa for fourth time

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian student had suffered a setback in his quest to study in the United States of America.

He was denied a visa by the US Embassy in Accra for a fourth time, with the officer noting that he could not explain how he would cover a $13,000 funding deficit.

