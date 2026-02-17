The 2004 alumni group of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has handed over a fully furnished resource centre to the school as its legacy project

The 2004 alumni group of Wesley Girls’ Senior High School has handed over a fully furnished resource centre to their alma mater as part of its legacy project.

The initiative formed part of activities to commemorate the school’s 89th Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony.

The newly completed resource centre, funded and furnished by the 2004 year group, stands as a legacy project in honour of Wesley Girls’ 89th Speech Day. Photo credit: Akua Poku/Instagram

Each year, the school’s authorities select a commemorative project for the celebrating year group to undertake in honour of Speech Day.

This year, the 2004 year group was responsible for sponsoring, organising and executing the ceremony.

As part of its mandate, the group was tasked with completing the first floor of the school’s resource centre, which has now been fully furnished and equipped.

The centre has been equipped with a kitchenette, washroom facilities and a staff common room. The alumni group also introduced an ICT initiative in partnership with the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Presenting the facility to the school, one of the old students said:

"Not only have we completed the first floor of the building, but we have also been able to carry out three other initiatives: an ICT training in partnership with the University of Cape Coast (UCC), and two donations to Kakumdo and Wesley Girls basic schools."

Representatives of the 2004 alumni group officially hand over the upgraded resource centre, equipped with modern facilities, to their alma mater. Photo credit: Akua Poku/Instagram

Wesley Girls’ Senior High School was established in 1836 by Mrs Harriet Wrigley.

Over the years, the school has earned a reputation for academic excellence and for producing distinguished alumnae across various fields, including celebrated Immigration Lawyer Akua Aboagye, popularly known as AK Poku.

Details of Wesley Girls' 2004 'Fortified' project

The 2004 year group dubbed its legacy initiative the “Fortified Project”, a comprehensive development plan designed to enhance infrastructure, security and student experience on campus. The fully itemised components include:

The Fortified Drive: A secure, dedicated pedestrian walkway linking the school gate to the Legacy Resource Centre.

The Fantastic Garden: A landscaped rock garden featuring concrete seating areas for reflection, relaxation and informal gatherings.

The Flare Network: An integrated, high-visibility lighting system extending from the Drive through to the Garden and the Legacy Resource Centre.

The Future Guard: Phase II of the school’s CCTV installation, strategically networked to monitor key areas of the campus.

