Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo wowed University of Ghana freshers by personally doing their makeup ahead of matriculation

The lighthearted moment quickly caught attention online, with many praising his down-to-earth and supportive gesture

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has showcased a new skill in a viral video that has caught the attention of many.

He was spotted on the University of Ghana campus interacting with first-year students as they prepared for their matriculation ceremony.

John Dumelo helps a makeup artist to apply makeup during the UG of Ghana freshers' matriculation. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

John Dumelo does makeup for Legon students

John Dumelo amazed social media users with his makeup application skills after offering free makeup services to Legon freshers.

In the viral video, the popular politician was seen engaging warmly with first-year students, helping them get ready for their official entry into university life.

His unexpected involvement not only highlighted his creative side but also demonstrated his commitment to supporting students during an important milestone in their academic journey.

John Dumelo campaigns for John Dumelo ahead of the 2024 December elections. Photo credit: @johndumelo.

The video captured a cheerful atmosphere as John Dumelo carefully applied makeup, leaving the students looking confident and excited about their new chapter at the university.

Many social media users praised the politician for sponsoring the free makeup session, commending the thoughtful gesture aimed at boosting the confidence of freshers on their first official day on campus.

John Dumelo spends time with first-year students

Ghanaian John Dumelo has continued to score political points among his constituents as he occasionally spends time with them to listen to their needs and find solutions for them.

In a viral video, the Deputy Agric Minister was spotted with some first-year students at the University of Ghana, Legon, as they registered their various courses and paid their traditional hall dues.

He exchanged pleasantries with them and introduced themselves while taking memorable photos with them.

"Yesterday I was on legon campus to welcome students, especially the first-years' back to school. I assured them that I will always be there to make sure their stay on campus will be memorable. #idey4u"

Reactions as John Dumelo hangs out

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions.

fsblisskente stated:

"I always smile watching u. You gladens my heart... Love you Hon."

hilda_newton_14 stated:

"What kind of person are you? I'm always filled with emotions whenever I see your act of LOVE, God continue to bless & protect you & your wonderful family. This is true LOVE 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️."

royals.arena stated:

"Why am I just smiling like mumu 😂😂 this is impressive. God continue to bless you with love wisdom strength to always Dey for your people 👏👏👏. That handsome and great Honorable 🔥🔥🔥."

carlosyorm stated:

"You and our president selflessness must be studied. God bless 🙌 🔥❤️❤️❤️You dey for us."

dedehogbayo stated:

"Our Future President 🔥🔥🔥."

maamlenanor stated:

"Honorable 🎖 🎖 👏👏❤️❤️."

John Dumelo enjoys breakfast with prisoners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that John Dumelo spent his birthday with prisoners at James Town in the Greater Accra Region.

The member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun enjoyed sumptous breakfast with the inmates who were overly pleased with the kind gesture.

