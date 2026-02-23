A first-class graduate of Kumasi Technical University (KTU) has opened up about her struggle to secure a good job after completing school

According to the young woman, she studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering and graduated with a First Class degree

Her story has sparked conversations about graduate unemployment and the challenges facing young professionals in the country

A first-class graduate of Kumasi Technical University (KTU) has shared her disappointment after struggling to secure a well-paying job despite excelling academically.

The young woman, who graduated with a First Class degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, explained that life after university has not been as lofty as she envisioned

First-class Electrical Engineering graduate now runs a small food business after struggling to secure employment. Photo credit: Antwi.Yaw13 /TikTok

According to her, while in school, she dreamed of becoming one of the biggest electrical engineers the country had ever produced. However, the harsh realities of the job market have forced her to rethink her path and take up selling fast food to earn a living.

“I didn’t know I would have to resort to selling Indomie and other fast food. I had high hopes and great expectations of becoming the biggest electrical engineer in Ghana. I studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering for five years at the university and spent one year doing my national service.”

She explained further that despite completing her academic journey with flying colours and fulfilling her mandatory national service obligation, securing a good job in her field has been a hard nut to crack.

The young graduate says she once dreamed of becoming one of the biggest electrical engineers in Ghana. Photo credit: Boy_Anupong/Getty Images

Hence, her decision to start a fast food joint to make a living. Her story has sparked conversations about graduate unemployment and the challenges many young professionals face after school.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to graduate forced to sell Indomie

Scores of netizens have reacted to the story of the young lady. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Legit Blog commented:

"I am a Teacher, Pharmacy Assistant, Videographer, but I sell Cassava in the market."

Enoch Adjetey noted:

"Kindly ask her if she is willing to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A company needs female electricians there, and it is a very good company."

Akwe_si said:

"This kind of thing is very unfortunate. You will just waste your time in school and come out feeling clueless."

Qwophie ScanDem noted:

"It is very sad to hear this. Six good years in school to become an Electrical Engineer. Not to mention the amount of money spent on handouts and fees, all gone to waste."

Adu K Gh commented:

"I bake and sell meat pie now, but I attended and completed the University of Cape Coast (UCC)."

Gyarkal Beley Official said:

"This is not a funny matter, but you are making it seem funny."

Knispo commented:

"Something is definitely not right about this. We need to provide measures to stop this problem. It is very bad."

Ernestnit suggested:

"Come to Obuasi and apply for a role in one of the companies here."

