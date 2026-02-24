The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department visited schools involved in the violence during the zonal athletics competition in Agona Swedru

The Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Lydia Donkor, has taken a firm stance on the violent attack on a student during a zonal athletics competition in Agona Swedru by students from the Swedru Business School.

Donkor visited the Swedru Business School and demanded that the headmaster produce the offending students within 24 hours.

COP Lydia Yaako Donkor engages management of Swedru School of Business and Obrachire Senior High Technical School following violence involving students. Credit: Ghana Police Service

The meeting took place on February 23, and the 24-hour deadline will elapse later today.

GhanaWeb reported that the school headteacher, Kojo Frimpong and other school authorities, who were initially smiling, suddenly changed after Donkor told them they had to produce the students of the school who were captured in viral videos of an assault of a student from a rival school.

Donkor stressed that the school had a responsibility because the aggressors were in its uniform.

"Somebody has worn your uniform to create such a scene or to conduct himself in such a manner; it is giving your school a bad name. So, I'm sure you are concerned that that is your school shirt. That's because I wanted you to control that it is your school shirt."

"So, if that is your school shirt, and somebody has worn it and is attacking a fellow human being in such a manner, as a school, you should be concerned to find out who wore that shirt and hand them over to the police, no? So, I am mentioning now that I'm giving you 24 hours to produce the people in that shirt who attacked the boy. The 24 hours starts now."

Donkor went on to warn the school authorities that if the suspects are not produced within the stated deadline, the police would storm the school as it does in handling criminal cases.

In a statement on Facebook, police said Donkor underscored the seriousness of the violence and its potential consequences for the students involved, indicating that investigations have formally commenced to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify all persons connected to it.

She also noted that the victim of the incident is currently responding to treatment.

COP Donkor reaffirmed the Ghana Police Service’s commitment to ensuring accountability, maintaining law and order, and promoting safety within educational institutions.

GES suspends inter-school sports in Central Region

Following the violence, the Ghana Education Service ordered the suspension of all inter-school sporting activities in the Central Region following recent incidents of violence during zonal athletics competition.

The Central Regional Director of Education, Juliette Dufie Otami, cited grave incidents of violence and clashes among students of competing schools as the reason for the suspension.

The order applies to all Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools in the region and will remain in effect until further notice.

The directive instructed school heads to immediately suspend all scheduled competitions, inform staff, students, and stakeholders, and ensure strict compliance.

Interschool sports in the Central Region has been suspended after the violence. Credit: Elite School Sports

The temporary suspension will allow Ghana Education Service to review safety protocols and develop measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The decision came in the wake of viral videos showing violent clashes between students during the February 19 district inter-schools athletics competitions.

