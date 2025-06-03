The GES has appointed renowed Ghanaian counsellor and communications expert, Daniel Fenyi, as head of its Public Relations Unit

Mr Fenyi’s expertise is expected to strengthen GES’s communication and stakeholder engagement strategies

He places Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the former Head of the GES PR Unit, who has been transferred to the Eastern Region

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has appointed Counsellor Daniel Fenyi as the head of its Public Relations Unit.

Mr Fenyi’s appointment comes at a crucial time when effective communication and stakeholder engagement are vital to the GES’s mission to provide quality education in Ghana.

The appointment is also seen as a strategic move to strengthen the GES’s communication infrastructure, ensuring that stakeholders are well informed about its initiatives, programmes, and policies.

As the public relations officer, Mr Fenyi will serve as the primary liaison between GES and its diverse stakeholders, including teachers, students, parents, non-teaching staff, development partners, and the general public.

His expertise is expected to enhance the GES’s positioning and communication strategies, promoting transparency and collaboration across the education sector.

The management of the Ghana Education Service has extended a warm welcome to Mr Fenyi and wishes him success in his new role.

“We are confident that Mr Fenyi’s expertise and leadership will enhance the service’s communication efforts, further advancing our mission to provide quality education in Ghana,” a statement from the GES noted.

With his leadership, the Public Relations Unit is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around education in Ghana and promoting a positive image of the service.

Daniel Fenyi takes over from Mrs Ampofo

Mr Daniel Fenyi will take over from the former head of the PR unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, who held the position for many years.

Mrs Ampofo has been transferred to the Eastern Regional Education Directorate by the new Director-General of the GES, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis.

The renowned PR practitioner confirmed her transfer in a Facebook post below:

Mr Fenyi is a renowned Ghanaian counsellor, educationist, and communications expert, with several research papers to his credit.

He has published over 20 research articles in both national and international peer-reviewed journals and has also participated in and presented at several conferences.

Aside from this, Mr Fenyi is also a reviewer for three international peer-reviewed journals.

Before his appointment, Mr Fenyi previously served as the deputy editor of the Colleges of Education Weekly Journal and as an examiner for the IoE (UCC) and the SoE, Legon.

He is also a certificated counsellor licensed by the Ghana Psychology Council. He also has a background in media.

