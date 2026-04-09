Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has officially declared his bid for the National Vice Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party

He emphasised that his decision is motivated by a desire to serve the party rather than personal gain

Abdul-Hamid also highlighted his academic and political credentials, promising strategic guidance and solidarity to strengthen the party

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Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has formally declared his bid to contest the National Vice Chairmanship position of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a statement issued on Thursday, 8 April 2026, on his Facebook page, Dr Abdul-Hamid indicated that he is joining the contest in response to persistent calls from the rank and file of the party for him to run for office as a national executive member of the NPP.

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the ex-NPA boss, declares his intention to contest for the NPP National Vice Chair position. Photo credit: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He also explained that his decision to contest for the National Vice Chair position is not motivated by personal gain.

"The rank and file have sent out a clarion call to me, to place my experience, institutional memory and strategic insight at the disposal of our collective revival. I have listened. Therefore, I hereby formally announce my decision to vie for the position of National Vice Chairman when nominations open," he wrote.

"This is not an ambition born of personal gain, but a desire to give back to the party what it has invested in me," he further stated.

Read Dr Abdul-Hamid's Facebook post below:

Abdul-Hamid reflects on his NPP political career

Reflecting on his long political career, Dr Abdul-Hamid recalled his early involvement in the NPP, noting that he was a founding member of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) branch of the party in 1992 under the tutelage of the late lawyer J.K.B. Spio.

He further explained that he was present at Victoria Park in Cape Coast on 8 May 1992, when a bonfire was lit to mark the transition from the Danquah-Busia Club to the present-day New Patriotic Party.

In addition, the former NPA boss said he has held several key roles within the party, including being the first elected National Youth Organiser, a National Organiser aspirant in 2001, and a General Secretary candidate in 2005.

Dr Abdul-Hamid also said he served as Spokesperson for the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, for ten years. He indicated that he also served as Deputy National Campaign Manager during the party’s 2020 election campaign.

“I have been forged in the fire of battle. I have won some and lost some. I have the scars to show,” he said.

As an academic scholar, Dr Abdul-Hamid said he believes he has the intellectual wherewithal to provide strong support to whoever is elected as NPP Chairman, promising strategic guidance and solidarity for the party's next phase ahead of the 2028 general elections.

"I am a scholar in the true sense of the word. I believe I have enough intellectual firepower to give covering fire to whoever will be elected as chairman," he said.

"Together, we shall re-strategise, rebuild, re-organise and return this party to its rightful place in leadership. The battle to recover our nation begins from within. Victoria Ascerta," he added.

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid charged over GH¢280 million corruption. Source: Mustapha Abdul-Hamid/Office of the Special Prosecutor

Source: UGC

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, 6 others charged by OSP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had charged Dr Abdul-Hamid and some prominent personalities over the alleged GH¢280 million corruption at the NPA.

The suspects included former staff of the authority and directors of private companies who allegedly laundered money.

The suspects were charged with extortion by a public officer, conspiracy to commit money laundering and money laundering.

Source: YEN.com.gh