Clinton Edem Adorsoo, a 2024 NSMQ contestant from Keta Senior High Technical School, earned a full scholarship to Harvard University

Adorsoo scored in the 99th percentile in both SAT sections as 1 of 25 Young Achievers Foundation Ghana scholars selected into the programme

The Ashaiman resident, who once sold sachet water to fund his education, follows former KETASCO student Francisca Lamini to Harvard

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Clinton Edem Adorsoo, an alumnus of Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO) and a 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, has been offered a full scholarship to study at Harvard University.

Clinton's academic achievement was made known by Walden Test Prep and Tutoring Services on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

Clinton Edem Adorsoo, a Keta SHTS alumnus, has been awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University. Image credit: Ferdinand Quayson/Facebook, @NSMQ/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Walden Test Prep, a leading SAT preparation centre, announced the achievement on Facebook, congratulating Adorsoo on his admission and crediting his discipline and commitment to excellence for the milestone.

From Ashaiman streets to Harvard

Adorsoo grew up in Ashaiman and sold sachet water on the streets to help pay for books and school supplies.

Despite those circumstances, Clinton Edem Adorsoo went on to represent KETASCO at the 2024 NSMQ, helping his school reach the Grand Finale of the competition.

He was subsequently selected as one of just 25 scholars admitted into the Young Achievers Foundation Ghana (YAF Ghana) programme, through which Walden Test Prep prepares students for the SAT.

Adorsoo distinguished himself within the cohort, scoring in the 99th percentile in both Math and Evidence-Based Reading and Writing.

Following Francisca Lamini's footsteps

Adorsoo's achievement adds him to a growing list of NSMQ alumni who have gone on to secure scholarships at top universities abroad.

He follows former Ketasco student Francisca Lamini, who in 2022 received a scholarship to study at Harvard Medical School, making the connection between the two students and their shared alma mater particularly striking.

"Clinton’s journey is even more remarkable when you consider where it began. Growing up in Ashaiman, he sold sachet water on the streets to help pay for his books and school supplies. Rather than allowing his circumstances to define him, he used them as motivation to work even harder.His story is a powerful reminder that while talent and determination matter, the right preparation can open life-changing doors. Your SAT score can make a difference," the post read in part.

Clinton Edem Adorsoohas been awarded a full scholarship to Harvard University. He achieved this after scoring in the 99th percentile in both SAT sections. Photo credit: @NSMQ/X

Source: Instagram

At the time of writing this report, the post had generated a lot of likes and comments.

Below is the Facebook post announcing Clinton Adorsoo's admission to Harvard University:

Peeps congratulate Clinton Adorsoo

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated Clinton Adorsoo on his impressive academic achievement.

Charles Oppong said:

"It seems only quiz students gets the scholarship. What about us regular students."

urfavvb3n wrote:

"Wonderful."

Asbe Kelvin opined:

"Thank you JESUS, soar higher brother."

Adisadel NSMQ stars gain admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students who represented Adisadel College in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz competition have gained admission to the prestigious University of Ghana Medical School.

The students, David Kwaku Arhin, Emmanuel Bonney Arthur, and Selorm Gamesu excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, earning eight A's each.

Source: YEN.com.gh