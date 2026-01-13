Kwame Boakye Owusu, a 2025 NSMQ contestant for Achimota School, is trending for all the right reasons

The brilliant young man, who bagged eight As in the 2025 WASSCE, has been offered admission to KNUST

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post have celebrated Kwame Boakye Owusu for his academic achievements

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Kwame Boakye Owusu, a brilliant young student who represented Achimota School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), following his latest academic feat.

This comes after it was announced that he had been offered admission to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Kwame Owusu gains admission to KNUST to study Electrical Engineering Photo credit: @NSMQGhana & @Thevokofficial

Source: Twitter

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Voice of KNUST disclosed that Kwame Boakye Owusu excelled in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), where he bagged As in all eight subjects he sat for.

In this vein, he has been offered admission to study Electrical Engineering at the university.

“Kwame Boakye Owusu, NSMQ 2025 contestant for Achimota School who obtained eight As in the 2025 WASSCE, has gained admission to study Electrical Engineering at KNUST,” the caption of the post read.

NSMQ finalists gain admission to KNUST. Photo credit: @NSMQGh/X

Source: Twitter

NSMQ stars offered admission

By this academic feat, Kwame Boakye Owusu has joined the growing list of 2025 NSMQ contestants who have been offered admission to study at KNUST.

Already, it has been announced that Mfantsipim School’s winning duo, Mohammed Mahama Quainoo and Benjamin Boakye Anim, who both obtained eight As in the WASSCE, gained admission to study Medicine and Mechanical Engineering, respectively.

Additionally, the losing finalists from Opoku Ware School in this year’s NSMQ final also gained admission to KNUST.

David Opoku and John Kusi, who both bagged seven As in the WASSCE, were admitted to study Medicine, while Stephen Apemah Baah, who obtained eight As in the exams, was admitted to study Biomedical Engineering.

Also, Seyram Akot-Adzei, who represented Wesley Girls’ High School in the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), was given admission to study Electrical Engineering.

At the time of writing this report, the post on Kwame Boakye Owusu’s academic success had raked in over 1,000 likes and 30 comments.

The Facebook post is below:

Peeps congratulate NSMQ star

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post congratulated Kwame Boakye Owusu on his admission to KNUST.

Naa Adjorkor Tetteh commented:

“How about the Abugiss contestants?”

Concepts Builder reacted:

“That’s why we need to understand that technical programmes aren’t for the weak, contrary to common perception in Ghana. Many TVET schools offer Electrical Engineering, and you can see the aggregate used for BECE to pursue it. How can one proceed to university after that?”

Alex Tony-Aidoo opined:

“This year’s Electrical Engineering class of 2025 is something else to watch out for. It’s interesting to know most of the top NSMQ students are there.”

James Pacdaniels Anokye added:

“Almost all the finalists in the Science and Maths Quiz competition are in KNUST. How?”

OPASS NSMQ stars excel in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NSMQ contestants who represented Ofori Panin Senior High School (OPASS) excelled in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The brilliant duo, Odei Harrison Nana and Odei Cephas Nana, scored straight As in all eight subjects.

Source: YEN.com.gh