The old students' association Adehyɛɛ 2000+ shared a congratulatory poster on X on Wednesday, October 14, 2026

14 Yaa Asantewaa Girls alumni successfully completed all requirements to officially join Ghana's legal profession

The school's message urged the newly qualified lawyers to uphold justice with the spirit their alma mater instilled in them

Fourteen alumni of Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School have been called to the Ghana Bar in October 2026, prompting an outpouring of pride from their school community as they formally enter the legal profession.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls celebrates 14 alumni called to the Ghana Bar in 2026. Image credit: Yaa Asantewaa Girls

Source: Facebook

The school's old students' association, Adehyɛɛ 2000+, announced the milestone through a post on X on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, sharing a poster that displayed photographs of all 14 newly qualified lawyers alongside a heartfelt message of congratulations.

Yaa Ashantewaa Girls' 14 newly qualified lawyers

The alumni recognised in the post are Serena Wumpini, Akosua Serwaa Frimpong, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Belinda Sakyewaa Asante Sarpong, Charlotte Afia Dumfour, Lisa Maame Efua Nkrumah Mills-Robertson, Vanessa Opoku Agyemang, Jessica Tetteh Abu Abbey, Lordia Baako Godwyll, Grace Korkor Wortey, Nana Adwoa Serwaa Addo, Grace Osei, Gloria Mintaa Anim and Ama Amoam Adutwum.

Their Call to the Bar marks the culmination of years of rigorous academic study and professional training, a journey that began long before they sat their final law examinations.

Adehyɛɛ 2000+ sends message to new lawyers

In its congratulatory statement, the old students' association made clear that the women's success reflects well on the institution that helped shape them.

"Your alma mater is proud of you. Go forth and uphold justice with the spirit that shaped you," Adehyɛɛ 2000+ wrote.

The association's recognition underscores the role that former students and school communities play in celebrating and sustaining a culture of academic ambition at Yaa Asantewaa Girls.

The October 2026 Call to the Bar ceremony has prompted similar celebrations across Ghana, with several senior high schools and tertiary institutions recognising their own alumni who crossed the same milestone.

For Yaa Asantewaa Girls, the achievement of these 14 women is a moment that the wider school community is embracing with considerable pride, and one that is expected to inspire current students to pursue their own professional ambitions with the same determination.

The X post of Yaa Asantewaa Girls celebrating the old students is below.

Ghana National College celebrates 14 new lawyers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 14 Ghana National College alumni who were called to the Bar in 2026. The former students all graduated from the school’s General Arts Class of 2020.

Their journey from the classroom to Ghana’s legal profession marks a proud moment for the school and its community. Find out who the newly qualified lawyers are and how the college celebrated their achievement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh