The beautiful and intelligent popular Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ student has been spotted happily living her best campus life

The first-year student trended online after she cried while trimming her hair for school

That video revived national conversations on whether female students should be allowed to keep their hair

The beautiful first-year student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School (YAGSHS) has once again captured the attention of many Ghanaians this time for a truly heartwarming reason.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ student embraces school life after her trending video, weeping as she trims her hair. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X, YAGSHS/Facebook, thekssnews/Instagram

Source: UGC

The young lady, who earlier went viral after tearfully trimming her hair during her enrollment, now appears bright, lively, and fully settled into school life.

Despite the emotional moment that initially brought her into the public eye, the student has proven her strength and positivity.

A new video posted by thekssnews on Instagram shows her joyfully participating in a fun, trendy handshake with friends on campus.

Her cheerful disposition has reassured many that she is adapting well and is focused on building a promising future.

The latest clip shows a confident, radiant young girl enjoying her environment, interacting freely, and determined to make the most of her SHS journey.

Her presence on campus, as seen in the video, reflects hope, progress, and resilience qualities that many wish for every Ghanaian student.

Peeps react to YAGSHS student's campus life

Many who reacted to the video expressed their admiration for how happy and composed she looks now.

efya.diamond wrote:

“She’s prettyyyyy💙.”

Nana Boafo commented:

“She's looking prettier and student-like.”

Charles Kwarteng advised:

“Beautiful girl, your beautiful hair will definitely come back after completing SHS. Don’t let cutting your hair distract you from learning hard and achieving your educational goals.”

jacob_cofie noted:

“The girl whose hair got cropped and got the whole country talking about hair nu.”

Juster Mansfield added:

“Our new celebrity is in town. See how beautiful she looks.”

spongee_1 joked:

“Who remembers the 2nd girl in a short story 😂.”

Alice Oteng wrote:

“Hair cutting is our culture, so let’s embrace it. Anaa me boa.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

Yaa Asantewaa Girl's hair-cutting saga

The student first gained public attention after a video emerged showing her crying while her long, silky hair was being trimmed to meet the school’s standards.

She had been accompanied by her parents and teachers to a nearby barbershop as part of the enrollment process.

The clip sparked widespread discussions about whether female students should be allowed to keep their natural hair in Senior High Schools.

After the haircut, she was seen calmly dressed in her customised YAGSHS uniform, ready to begin academic work despite the emotional experience.

Nakeeyat reacts as she gets a new trim as an SHS student. Photo credit: @geniusgroomingparlour/TikTok Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nakeeyat trims her hair for school

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a barber shared a video of 2019 Talented Kidz winner, Nakeeyat, trimming her hair for school.

The young poet entered the salon visibly anxious, needing gentle encouragement before agreeing to cut a piece of her hair.

That video also went viral and contributed to ongoing conversations about some school policies.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh