A British court sentenced Russell Brand to over a decade in prison on Monday, 9 November 2026, following his conviction on four serious criminal charges

The 51-year-old comedian was found guilty of about four major charges involving four women, with the offences dating back to 2004

Brand denied all allegations throughout the trial, insisting every encounter was consensual, but the jury returned a guilty verdict after four weeks of proceedings

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British comedian and actor Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his conviction on four serious criminal charges involving four women in the United Kingdom.

Russell Brand is sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted in a high-profile case. Image credit: TMZ

Source: Twitter

The 51-year-old received the sentence on Monday, November 9, 2026, at Southwark Crown Court in London, following a four-week trial.

Russell Brand's conviction and sentencing

Brand was found guilty of one count of about four major charges by a jury on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The offences reportedly occurred between 2004 and 2009, during the period when he was gaining prominence in the British entertainment industry.

He had denied the allegations and maintained that his encounters with the women were consensual.

However, the jury reached a different conclusion after considering the evidence presented during the trial.

During Monday's proceedings, the court heard statements from the women about how the incidents had affected their lives.

Their accounts highlighted the emotional and personal difficulties they said they had experienced over the years.

Brand's legal team reportedly asked the court to consider aspects of his personal life, including his recovery from addiction and his Christian faith, during sentencing.

However, the judge handed him the lengthy prison term after considering the seriousness of the offences.

Under the reported sentencing arrangements, Brand is expected to serve a substantial portion of his sentence in custody before becoming eligible for release on licence.

The X post announcing the verdict is below.

Inside Russell Brand's career and personal life

Before the legal proceedings, Brand had established himself as one of Britain's recognisable entertainment personalities.

He became popular through stand-up comedy, television appearances and radio programmes before securing roles in several Hollywood productions.

Some of his notable film appearances include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 'Get Him to the Greek'.

He was also previously married to American singer Katy Perry. Their marriage began in 2010 but ended in divorce in 2012.

Meanwhile, investigations into additional allegations involving the comedian are reportedly ongoing, adding another development to his legal troubles.

His sentencing marks a significant moment in the legal proceedings that have drawn considerable attention in the United Kingdom and beyond.

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Source: YEN.com.gh