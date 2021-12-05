BBNaija star, Maria Benjamin has expressed her displeasure after being detained in Ghana, she shared her concerns on social media

The reality star got detained in the country over alleged covid 19 complications and her fans are not cool with it

Maria said she was hurt and humiliated about the situation and her fans have responded to her detention with mixed reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Maria Benjamin is allegedly detained in Ghana against her will.

A social media user expatiated on her situation and informed her fans she is in Ghanaian detention over covid 19 result complication.

Maria detained in Ghana. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

The user said Maria is being extorted over a fake covid 19 result and kept in quarantine, she also complained about the stinking hostel where the reality star is confined in Ghana.

Maria herself took to her Instagram channel to lament about the situation and threatened to lose her cool:

"To say I am disappointed, upset, hurt, and humiliated by the system is an understatement, please don't make me lose my cool. won't be pretty please."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Maria's detention and most of them expressed their dissapointment.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Pwetty_olawunmi:

"Ghanaians self Dey detain person with that their food wey boiled egg Dey always Dey."

Im_sucre:

"Please lose your cool. Think it's Nigeria? Smh."

Preshyb__:

"Who Ghana wan impress!! Please release this Babe abeg."

Papiiitino:

"Make they free our Maria oh, Where is general Pere?"

Gina_morenike2:

"I hope she's fine. All these ghanian should zukwanuike."

Billon_mind44:

"Pls loose ur cool,and deal with them."

