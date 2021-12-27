Despite Media Group Managing Director Fadda Dickson has shared a rare family moment with his sons

A video of the media mogul shows him having fun with his boys as they went on a boat cruise as part of their Christmas celebrations

Fadda Dickson's video has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who are admiring his family

Fadda Dickson Narh, the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, has released a new family video on social media.

The video shows the media godfather having fun with the boys in his family. Fadda Dickson and his handsome sons were spotted on a boat cruise.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Fadda Dickson is seen dressed in sporty fashion with a black t-shirt and cap to match.

Fadda Dickson and his sons went chilling on Christmas eve

Source: Instagram

Standing inside the boat, Fadda Dickson had his boys, also dressed in sporty outfits, standing behind him. They jammed to music playing in the background.

The boys also had their moments together while eating, chatting, and having also sorts of fun.

Sharing the video on his page, the media mogul indicated that he was having family moments with his boys.

"Time with the boys. #fammoments❤️," he said.

Admirers hail Fadda Dickson and his family

The video of Fadda Dickson and his sons has earned them admirers on social media. Below are some of the reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh.

gaiseyeliz900 said:

"Loving the vibes ❤️ Merry Christmas ya'll ❤️ ."

andygyapong said:

"Oh God please when will you bless me with this special man in my life ."

missgeepsalms said:

"Please I have never heard your voice, can you please say hi."

accessoires_gh said:

"Its always justified when u spend a lil time with family ❤️."

theonlycelebrityteacher said:

"Nice 1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️Papa pls when will it be my turn duz girls girls @faddick."

merllous110 said:

"Their father has taken all the flexing nothing is left for them Nice."

