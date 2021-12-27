Berla Mundi has finally landed the love of her life as she decided to flaunt her on sociao media

The on-air personality has released photos on her Instagram page flaunting someone she claimed to be her bae

In the said photos, Berla Mundi also flaunted her natural beauty as she was seen without a wig

Popular on-air personality, Berla Mundi, has set the internet ablaze with her latest social media activity.

The former beauty queen has released awesome photos on her Instagram page on Boxing Day.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Berla Mundi is captured with a big smile feeling herself.

Berla Mundi confuses fans as she looks unrecognizable without wig in photos flaunting her 'bae' (Photo credit: Berla Mundi/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she wore a white outfit and was without a wig as she looks like a 15-year-old girl.

She was seen with someone in the photos but decided not to show that person's face.

Her caption read, "Happy Boxing Day everyone ❤️❤️ Bae came over and brought some Lucozade.☺️. Guess who bae is and I’ll give you hundred thousand billion dollars."

Fans reaction:

@iam_msdf:

"Bae is bae please I’m waiting to cash out nice arm."

@tatascaritas:

"I know but i wont tag."

@iamnanaakuaa:

"One day one day it go Over Bae."

@adwoaloudgh:

"Please we want to see the other person’s face because eeeiii."

@sweetaseye:

"I don’t need to know who bae is but I’m happy for you sweet."

