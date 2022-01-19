Organizers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards open nominations for 2022 edition

Charterhouse has opened nominations for this year's edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

This year's edition would be the 23rd time that the show has been organized

The event dubbed as Ghana's biggest night of music and awards promises to pack fun excitement and suspense

Organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Chartehouse, has issued a press release to announce the commencement of activities for the 2022 VGMA.

First on the list is opening for filing of nominations, to the general public, for the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a press statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, the event organizers indicated that the nomination exercise was open to the public and was going to run from January 19 – February 18, 2022.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Source: Instagram/charterhouse

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The press release is targeted at all artistes, artiste managements, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, music composers, music industry stakeholders and the general public,

The event hub stated categorically that only published works in the year 2021 will be accepted.

Thus, all works from January 1. to December 31., 2021 can be submitted via Charterhouse's online portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

There shall be no manual submissions. For assistance, kindly call 050 139 5176, or send a mail to info@ghanamusicawards.com.

On the-go-updates are available on social media at Ghana Music Awards on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and online at www.GhanaMusicAwards.com.

The 23rd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is proudly brought to you by Vodafone, and powered by Charterhouse.

Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah visit Afia Schwar at home over dad's passing in video

Actresses Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah have called on their bosom friend, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa famed as Afia Schwar to commiserate with her over her dad's passing.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye was seen leaving her plush home in her Lexus with customized license plates.

Another excerpt of the video saw Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye commiserating with the family of Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: YEN.com.gh