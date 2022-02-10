US-based gospel singer Herty Corgie has offered advice to Christians on the act of praising the almighty God

According to Corgie, it is wrong that Christians will praise God only when there is a miracle in their lives because praises should be done every day

The award-winning artiste was speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh over her latest song, El Shaddai, which is an appellation for God

Award-winning gospel singer Herty Corgie has advised Christians on the need to make praising God a lifestyle.

According to Corgie, the act of praising God or giving reverence to God is an everyday thing and must not be embarked on occasionally.

She mentioned that Christians need not see a miracle in our lives before we deem it fit to praise God but rather cultivate the habit of doing it every day and every time as our believer’s mandate.

Corgie said this in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on the release of her latest single titled El-Shadai which has been inspired by her understanding of the need to praise God every day.

Corgie's new single

Speaking of El Shaddai, Corgie explained that the new afrobeat single is more of an appellation to God which simply means the all-sufficient God.

“I have tasted of the sufficiency of God hence my proclamation of his goodness in this song.

It’s just me doing my daily task as well as what God Created Me to Do thus giving my appreciation and exaltation to the king,“ she told YEN.com.gh.

El Shaddai is accompanied by a breathtaking video that distinctly depicts the theme of the song showcasing highly captivating sequences that exalt the God of all-sufficiency.

Check out the video of Corgie's latest song below:

Who is Herty Corgie?

Herty Corgie is a US-based artiste whose passion for the kingdom of God is the fuel for her musical journey. She has to her credit soul-stirring gospel songs that inspire, transform, motivate, and connect listeners back to the unchanging grace and love of God.

The Overflow hitmaker, Herty Corgie has blessed the world with her music delicacies with songs such as Yahweh, Ololufe, Overflow, and many more.

Herty doubles as founder and host of The Overflow Concert’ in the USA, an event that has seen the likes of J.J Hairston, Emmanuel Smith (The Voice-UK finalist), Esinu, Obenewa, Empress Gifty amongst many anointed guest ministers.

Herty Corgie wins at GMA USA

A few months ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Herty Corgie emerged with two awards at the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Corgie took home the US-based Gospel Artiste and Female Vocalist awards at the ceremony held in New Jersey on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The award has established Herty Corgie as one of the great forces to reckon with in the gospel industry in the diaspora and here in Ghana.

