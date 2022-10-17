Dj Switch shared a video of her dancing with a white lady from her school who happens to be a principal at her school

The bright and bubbly little girl excitedly thought Mrs Gunter some African dance moves as they wiggled their bodies to Asake's Terminator

The excited principal followed Dj Switch's moves each step of the way and synced beautifully with her leaving many of Switch's followers impressed

Affable young Ghanaian disk jockey DJ switch has left the internet gushing over her after she shared a video of her dancing with the assistant principal of her school, Mr's Carolina Allas Gunter.

The friendly lady, who has been an assistant principal at Chaminade College Preparatory for over seven years, bonded with the young Ghanaian lady as they did some beautiful dance moves together.

Dj Switch Teaches Principal At Her School African Dance Source: Dj Switch

Dj Switch taught Mr's Gunter some African dance moves. The pair boogied to Nigerian music star, Asake's Terminator song. Mr's Gunter followed Dj Switch's moves every step of the way and pulled it off beautifully.

It is not the first time the young DJ has been spotted dancing with Mr's Gunter, in a previous video, they danced together, but Gunter struggled to keep up with the energetic young lady.

This time around, the affable principal improved her dancing greatly. The beautiful video pleased many folks as they dropped interesting comments.

Dj Switch And Mrs Gunter Win Hearts

CertifiedLoverBoy also wrote:

New school you go norrr,you Dey start Dey do TikToks with teachers CertifiedLoverBoy

naabotchway0 commented:

I pray you go places . You so smart and beautiful. God bless you

Dzifaaaa also reacted:

Keep making Mum and the nation proud ..switch up

