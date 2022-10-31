Ibrahim Mahama wowed his followers after he shared a video of him bravely flying a jet

Mahama was several feet in the air whiles he gleefully jammed to Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo

Many folks were surprised to see Mahama fly and wondered if there was anything the businessman could not do

Ghanaian businessman and millionaire Ibrahim Mahama stunned social media users when he bravely flew a jet.

Source: Instagram

Mahama shared videos of the beautiful moment on his Instagram page. The business mogul was several feet in the air but looked unshaken by the large clouds that floated around the beautiful blue sky.

His demeanour showed that flying a jet was not new to him. In one of the videos he shared, he jammed to Black Sherif's Konongo Zongo, one of the popular songs from the young musician's debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was.'

It seems Mahama is a big fan of Black Sherif, as he has been spotted jamming to his music in some of his previous videos.

Ibrahim Mahama was also at Black Sherif's album celebration dinner party to show his support for the young musician.

Ibrahim Mahama Wows Netiznes

iamchrislarry was impressed:

Man of different visionary colours

penielkobby_ also said:

Tell us what you no fit do bossu

obaa21 was surprised:

Ei bro you are flying now?

kwesi.priest1 commented:

Brave Man.❤️

Jack of all trades mmented:

Jack of all trades

paakofigideon wrote:

You just living the dream

thenenemagorteyodonkor reacted:

Asikafour “let’s hangout “

jordan_kollins also commented:

This man be hard man !! I hail Godfather @ibrahim_mahama_71

Source: YEN.com.gh