Shatta Wale has arrived in Bolgatanaga for his highly anticipated stadium concert

The dancehall heavyweight is expected to perform at the facelifted stadium for the first time

Videos of his grand entry into the region and gestures towards fans have popped up online

Shatta Wale recently announced his first mega concert in Bolgatanga in partnership with the alcoholic beverage brand Taabea Taacum.

Since the announcement went live, fans in Bolgatanga have taken to social media to express their readiness.

The dancehall megastar has arrived in the town to kickstart preparations for the major showdown.

Shatta Wale arrives in Bolga

A video posted by blogger GH Kwaku showed Shatta Wale's welcome reception at the airport surrounded by his core team members, including Sammy Flex.

The dancehall star was also seen dolling out a fat wad of cash to the airport staff.

Shatta Wale shares an enviable relationship with his fans. He performed a similar gesture in Sunyani when he arrived at the airport for his explosive showdown in Berekum.

Fans react to Shatta Wale's grand entry

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Shatta Wale's arrival in Bolgatanga.

@smartdapralem said:

I sure say all the banks reserve the 5 5 cedis for your man o

@hamzalinor noted:

Wale and 5gh notes dierr forget o

@toxicliving_ commented:

kɔm paa ni as they get the money norr amotia frimmmmm

@WeGetMission noted:

Abeg this job wey Wale put his head for inside really hard ngl. The funny part of it be say, even if u no feel like doing it kuraa, u will still have to do it to keep the settings. Funfooless full road oo. How u go take settle them all everyday? unless u vanish

@Hothead45213593 added:

Air port workers koraaa Dey fight for money eii

Shatta Wale raises GH₵30k in 30 minutes for Buztop Boys

Earlier. YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had spoken highly of the Buzstop Boys during a recent live TikTok interaction.

He was tasked with raising GH₵10k in ten minutes for the collective's sanitation project. The supreme leader of the SM fanbase exceeded his target, raising GH₵30k in less than 30 minutes.

