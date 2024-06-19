Wyclef Jean seems to be a big fan of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif's fashion style, requesting to have his latest fashion statement

Black Sherif, in his Kilos Milos promotional video, rocked an all-black outfit, which was a mix of a cowboy get-up, a corset and a skirt

Wyclef Jean took to the comments section of the Instagram post to share his admiration for Black Sherif's unique outfit

Internationally renowned musician and former Fugees member Wyclef Jean has shown a significant admiration for Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif's latest fashion statement.

Black Sherif and Fugees legend Wyclef Jean. Photo Source: black_sherif, wyclefjean

Source: Instagram

The legendary artiste could not contain his excitement after seeing Black Sherif's daring and unique outfit in the promotional video for his new single, Kilos Milos.

In the video, Black Sherif flaunted an eye-catching apparel that has become the talk of the town among many Ghanaians. His outfit, an all-black combination, blends elements of cowboy-inspired jeans and incorporates a corset and a skirt. This bold and unconventional look has become synonymous with Black Sherif's brand. The musician has, on several occasions, shared his commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional fashion norms.

Wyclef Jean, who is also famed for his eccentric style and trendsetting fashion choices, could not help but express his admiration for Black Sherif's outfit. Taking to Instagram, he commented on Black Sherif's post, making it clear just how much he loved the ensemble. He wrote:

Need that outfit !!!!

Black Sherif's Kilos Milos outfit gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kerrise said:

The dress code looks a bit Gothic, with a touch of Devil wear fashion. His concept of the traveler has to have meaning.

paa___kwesi reacted:

Charlie kwaku wey dressing code be this

manuelphrimpz said:

Slim guy and you dey wear corset?

Black Sherif celebrates Eid in Konongo

In another story, Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif announced his highly anticipated new single, Kilos Milos.

Before the announcement, the musician was spotted in his home town for this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations.

He took to the streets, where scores of fans mobbed him and bombarded him with their photo requests.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh