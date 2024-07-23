KK Fosu missed the funeral of the late John Claude Tamakloe, who lost his life in an accident while travelling with the musician and Bless

The musician reacted to criticisms from Ghanaians but later released a statement to apologise for his utterances

Entertainment Pundit KOKA has shared his opinion on the controversy around KK Fosu

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, weighed in on the backlash veteran singer KK Fosu received for his recent comments about the late blogger John Claude Tamakloe.

KOKA criticises KK Fosu's critics

In a social media post shared by Adom TV on Instagram, KOKA expressed his disappointment with KK Fosu's critics for some of the criticisms they directed against him in the wake of the controversy.

The entertainment pundit criticised some media personalities for sharing their opinions on the issue without doing any investigations about the accident that took the life of the late blogger John Claude Tamakloe.

He said,

"What kind of journalism are we doing now? People did not go to the accident scene. They did not get any information from the police or speak with John's family or the other two people involved in the accident. No media house even covered the burial. Only bloggers and pundits went to the funeral but people are just spewing their opinions."

KOKA criticised the media for not reaching out to KK Fosu before his recent controversial interview to seek his opinion before publicly criticising him.

KK Fosu courted controversy for his remarks when he was asked to address his absence at John Claude's funeral in a recent interview.

The singer explained that he was recovering from his injuries and was not informed about the funeral ahead of time, hence his absence.

Below is the video of KOKA sharing his opinion on the KK Fosu controversy:

KK Fosu issues statement on John Claude's Funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KK Fosu took to social media to issue a press statement to officially clarify the issues arising from his absence at John Claude Tamakloe's funeral.

In the press statement, the musician explained that he and his team had intended to attend John Claude's one-week observation, but the deceased's family objected.

