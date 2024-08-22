Kwaku Manus' ex-wife Diana Naa Okailey Nyarko has found love again after divorcing the Kumawood actor

Footage from her colorful wedding to a caucasian male in the US has got many Ghanaians, including Ogidi Brown, talking

Ogidi Brown expressed his fears as a celebrity seeking marriage and shared his hilarious past experience

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu's ex-wife has remarried an 'obroni' in the US three years after their divorce.

After their marriage in 2021, the Kumawood actor has remained unmarried, taking care of their three kids.

Photos from Diana Naa Okailey Nyarko's colorful new union in the US, which surfaced online, have refueled the conversation about celebrity marriages.

Ogidi Brown speaks about celebrity marriages. Photo source: Instagram/Sweet_Maame_Adjoa

Source: Instagram

Ogidi Brown speaks

Italian-based Ghanaian musician and record executive Ogidi Brown has weighed in on the trending conversations about Kwaku Manu's ex-wife.

According to Ogidi Brown, who claims to have been a close relation to Kwaku Manu and his ex-wife, the news of Diana's new union devastated him.

In a recent video, Ogidi Brown lamented that celebrity marriages most often fail and confessed his fears about marrying.

The record executive who recently engineered the success of his mum Artise Maame's viral hit also shared his past relationship experience, which many fans found hilarious.

Ghanaians react to Ogidi Brown's tale

Adjoa said:

"Ogidi ahoya se sen?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. lol on a serious note Am happy for her. If kwaku Manu gets married, I will congratulate him too. Happiness in marriage is a must🥰"

agyeiwaasarah1996 wrote:

"Sika de nipa bedru Akyere…🤔🤔"

samiraabdulai02 noted:

"Ahoooo ahooya😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂exercise 💪 on tatata 😂😂😂😂"

buah4728 remarked:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂I repeat after 2019 every body is not okay 😂😂😂"

kellylomotey added:

"😂😂😂😂 what is all these ?😂😂😂😂. This guy should be a comedian rather 😂😂😂"

Efia Odo turns Kwaku Manu down

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had established during the July 27th episode of UTV's United Showbiz that Kwaku Manu was not her type.

Kwaku Manu, who was on set with the socialite, refrained from reacting on the spot. He later addressed the situation, saying he would not consider being with someone like Efia Odo because of her raunchy fashion style.

Source: YEN.com.gh