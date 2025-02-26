Stonebwoy was set to perform at the Palladium Times Square in New York on February 27, 2025

The musician postponed his headline show a day to D-day citing production issues at the venue

The 2100-capacity venue has removed the listing of the event from its website promising ticket refunds

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's show in New York at the Palladium Times Square will no longer happen on February 27.

Stonebwoy postpones show in New York amidst ongoing industry sabotage rumours. Image credit: @Stonebwoy

Source: Facebook

The headline show was part of the ongoing Up And Runnin6 Tour planned for North America and the UK.

Before his highly anticipated stop at the Palladium Times Square, Stonebwoy played in Chicago and Columbus, setting the stage for the bigger play at the 2,100-capacity auditorium in New York.

The artiste has issued a statement on social media announcing his decision to postpone the show. He said,

"Unfortunately due to production challenges at Palladium Times Square, we have had to postpone my New York headline show to a later date. A new date will be announced in due course until then all ticket purchases will be refunded in full."

Stonebwoy's preparations to the show

Ahead of the show, Stonebwoy had rallied Ghanaians in the diaspora to patronise the event.

Besides his social media efforts, Stonebwoy engaged with many influencers to help hike up the frenzy.

He met viral TikTok sensations Jowodaa and Obaa Cee. The latter created a video about her pre-show engagement with Stonebwoy which significantly garnered traction on TikTok.

With the concert in Limbo, all focus has been turned to his upcoming performance in the UK which will have Fameye and AraTheJay as supporting acts.

Viral influencer Obaa Cee poses for a photo. Image credit: DelaytV

Source: Youtube

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's postponed show

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's decision to postpone his show.

Shiney Bwoy said:

"The only show with 2100 capacity is canceled but the rest was able to go on, nice on him."

Sanni Mohammed wrote:

"Stonebwoy is an international artist if u like it or not. God bless the bhim president.:

Edem Kwesi remarked:

"Even almighty burna boy cancel his south africa show.keep pushing nyebro. The sky is not the limit.bhim.bhim."

Philip Amoah shared:

"He is not the only artist who have canceled his show.Even in Ghana Wizkid did the same thing so is normal.Dubai,King promise have done the same thing so why you people behave is the first artist doing this ."

Princess Lene noted:

"Yes im happy. The way i was feeling sad nu cause Thursday di3 i can't. Some of us are parents. I was praying they changed the date. Weekend is better coz i really wanna see this show. Support ghana music."

Manye Jayla added:

"Shatta fans di33 they don't like good things,always na bad bad nkoaa dem they wish for Stone🤣🤣jealousy tan tan tan."

Stonebwoy's camp speaks on industry sabotage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylez, had addressed the rumours his artiste had been sabotaged ahead of his artiste's show in the UK.

This comes after three of Ghana's biggest promoters in the diaspora, Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast, announced their partnership for an Independence Day concert on the same day as Stonebwoy's.

According to Stonebwoy's manager, the promoters behind the O2 Indigo event intentionally planned to host their event on the same day as his artiste - an allegation that the Akwaaba UK CEO has vehemently denied.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh