Evangelist Diana Asamoah has called on her colleague Empress Gfty, who recently lost her mother

A video of her recounting her moments with the bereaved colleague who has begun arrangements for the funeral has surfaced online

Diana Asamoah's warning to Empress Gifty ahead of the funeral stoked a frenzy as fans shared their thoughts

On December 14, Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty announced the death of her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, a renowned Kumawood actress.

Diana Asamoah is not pleased with Empress Gifty's funeral arrangements for her late mother.

Source: Instagram

A group of gospel musicians, including Diana Asamoah, called on Empress Gifty to commiserate with her as she mourns her mother.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Diana Asamoah recounted her moments with the bereaved Empress Gifty.

The Afunumuba hitmaker said she had warned Empress Gifty and her husband to cancel their plans of organising the funeral on a property facilitated by the outgoing government.

"When I visited her on Sunday, I asked where she planned on hosting her mum's funeral. She replied that she had picked the Astroturf used for Kofi Abban's mother's funeral. I warned her not to go on with it because she didn't vote for NPP. She should go to her political party so they build her an Astroturf for her mum's funeral."

The singer was one of several Ghanaian celebrities who hoped that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the leader of the New Patriotic Party, would win the 2024 elections.

Diana Asamoah stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Diana Asamoah's warning to Empress Gifty and her husband.

WACELIA ADWOA ODURO remarked:

"Kudos maa Diana u do all after fasting and praying for npp lose the election she can't use any space done by npp."

Miss_Yaa_Darkoa wrote:

"Who’s watching this woman say this, at least let’s mourn with her in this difficult time of hers , you don’t know what it feels like to lose your mom….. arh hw3 na’nim gaseee bi."

Mercedes said:

"Abi she was happy NPP loose and was making mockery of NPP😏😏She and the husband😏😏I second u Diana Asamoah."

Diana Asamoah speaks on NPP's loss

Earlier, YEN.ccom.gh reported that Diana Asamoah had opened up about the 2024 election results, which did not go in her favour.

According to the gospel singer who was at the NPP's final rally, NPP's loss will not affect her.

She established that she was looking forward to benefiting from the NDC and President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

Source: YEN.com.gh