Prophet Fire Ogya, a popular Ghanaian man of God, has prophesied doom on the career of Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif

According to the prophet, Black Sherif's career would take a huge dip as he would struggle to record another hit song

However, a Ghanaian-born Dutch national, Mr Happiness, has asked the musician to ignore the prophet's prophecy

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular social media personality, Mr Happiness has urged Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif to disregard doom prophesies about his career.

Prophet Fire Ogya had earlier prophesied that Black Sherif would never have another hit song

Kofi Gabs, AKA Mr Happiness, urges Black Sherif to disregard doom prophesies about his career. Photo credit: @blacksherif_ & @Kofigabs/IG.

Source: Instagram

The controversial prophet suggested that the young artist would lose his shine and be forgotten forever in the Ghanaian entertainment scene.

"Evil forces have replaced his tongue, which produces excellent songs, with another one which will kiss his career, and he can no longer produce hit songs," he reportedly claimed.

“Black Sherif can never and will never make any hit song again, he’s going to be forgotten forever like he never existed," he added.

Prophet Fire Ogya made these remarks would delivering his December 31, 2024 watch night message to Ghanaians.

Reacting to this, however, Mr. Happiness, a Ghanaian-born man who recently became a Dutch citizen, advised Black Sherif to ignore the prophecy and stay focused, as the words of the prophet are not those of God.

The Dutch citizen, also known as Kofi Gabs, said that when the "Kwaku the Traveller" hitmaker was struggling in the trenches to record his song, no Ghanaian pastor had prophesied that he would become a household name in the music industry.

He stated that since they could not predict his rise in the Ghanaian music industry, they are not in any position now to prophesy what would happen to him in the future.

"When you were in Konongo Zongo struggling, no one said that God had revealed to them that you would make hit songs. This should tell you that it's God that blessed you. So don't allow anyone whom God has not spoken to, to come and tell you that God has revealed to him that you won't no longer get a hit song. Don't be disturbed by these doom prophesies," he said.

Below is the video of Mr Happiness advising Black Sherif

Black Sherif's rise in the music industry

Black Sherif, known in private circles as Mohammed Ismail Sherif, made his official debut appearance in the Ghanaian music industry in 2021 with his "First Sermon" song in May, which was a massive hit.

Following this success, the Konongo-born musician released the "Second Sermon" track in July, which equally enjoyed massive airplay across digital and mainstream media platforms.

Arguably, Black Sherif's biggest breakthrough came in March 2022 following the release of the viral song "Kwaku the Traveller"

In 2023, Black Sherif won five awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, including the coveted Artist of The Year category.

OdumoduBlvk prays for Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian rapper, OdumoduBlvk was captured in a viral video praying for Black Sherif.

The Nigerian rapper has been a close friend of the Ghanaian musician, teaming up to produce the Wotowoto Seasoning hit song in 2023.

Black Sherif is reportedly preparing to release a new album dubbed "Iron Boy" this year.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh