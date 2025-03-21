Adwoa Safo's interviews with Kessben FM/TV and other media houses on Friday, March 21, 2025, could not come off

According to Kessben FM, the former Dome Kwabenya MP was prevented from attending the interviews by some NPP bigwigs

The news that Adwoa Safo had been 'ambushed' by her party's leaders has triggered condemnation for the NPP

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was reportedly prevented from attending a scheduled interview with Kessben FM in Accra.

According to the station's morning show host, Kwame Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Mr Speaker, some leading members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stopped the former MP from coming to the station.

Adwoa Safo's interviews about the NPP

Adwoa Safo has been on a media tour in the past few days, detailing her grievances with the party.

Among other things, the former Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection lambasted the NPP and the erstwhile Akufo-Addo government for treating her badly.

She stated that even when she lost a child after childbirth and had her son fighting for his life and had to be with him in the US, the party had people hounding and chastising her.

In one of the interviews on Okay FM, she also accused the party of collapsing the business of her father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, by demolishing his transport yard.

Following her expositions, the party issued a statement referring the former Dome Kwabenya MP to its disciplinary committee over her interviews.

The referral to the disciplinary committee does not seem to have had its intended effect as Adwoa Safo intends to continue with her media engagement. Her personal assistant, Seth Kofi Osei Kissi, described the referral letter which has been circulating on social media as inauthentic, adding that they would only take it seriously when Adwoa Safo receives it personally.

Listen to Adwoa Safo's PA below:

Continuing her media engagements, Adwoa Safo was scheduled to appear on GHOne TV and Kessben FM/TV on Friday morning, March 21, 2025. While GHOne TV announced the postponement of the Adwoa Safo interview without explanation, Kessben FM/TV indicated that the former MP had been prevented from attending the interview

Adwoa Safo stopped from Kessben interview?

Speaking on the matter, the Kessben FM/TV morning show host claimed that Adwoa Safo was ambushed earlier in the morning by some NPP bigwigs to stop her from continuing her interviews.

He explained that the former minister had prepared and was leaving her house when three V8 cars carrying some top NPP people met her at her gate, preventing her from moving out.

"From around 7:00 am, she had prepared and was stepping out when she met three V8s with NPP leaders at her gate. They ambushed her and said they would not allow her to go...as we are speaking, some leading party members are there trying to prevent her," he said.

Watch Kessben FM's explanation about Adwoa Safo:

Reactions to 'ambush' of Adwoa Safo

The statement by Kessben FM/TV's morning show host triggered massive condemnation of the NPP as social media users questioned their democratic credentials. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Ayamga Ebenezer said:

"No wonder disappointed NPP people were afraid to speak. Imagine if they were in power, these leaders wouldn't have gone to stop her, instead they would've used national security to torment her and even threaten her life."

Melody Morrison said:

"You see the country we are leaving in now…. Imagine what they would have done when they were in power."

Kojo Georges said:

"Even in opposition, they’re ambushing people, But blames the NDC for chasing the perpetrators of the government! 😏."

Mamood Ahmed said:

"An opposition party can arrest someone but the government of the day can't arrest anyone. NPP is synonymous to dishonesty and hypocrisy. 32 plus years in opposition is cooking."

Gertrude Quashigah's family reacts to Adwoa Safo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo had been asked to retract her claims that Madam Gertrude Quashigah, former boss of Ghana's School Feeding Program was corrupt.

The family of the former school feeding boss, now late, issued a statement expressing their disappointment in the former NPP MP.

