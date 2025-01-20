Videos of Ghanaians fighting over food at the funeral grounds of Empress Gifty's mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, have gone viral

The videos were captured on Saturday, January 18 at Tema Community 8 Number 3 School Park, where Ghanaian celebrities and sympathisers attended

Many people online were unhappy with the actions of the Ghanaians, criticising them for fighting over food while a family was mourning their loved one

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty laid her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga, to rest on Saturday, January 18, at the Tema Community 8 Number 3 School Park in a beautiful funeral ceremony.

Ghanaians fight over food at the funeral grounds of Empress Gifry's mother's funeral. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @empress_gifty

Empress Gifty settles feud at funeral

After the funeral proceedings, guests were treated to some delicious meals at the funeral grounds of Empress Gifty's mother's funeral grounds.

Videos showed a misunderstanding at a canopy on the funeral grounds where meals were being packaged and served to the guests.

Some hungry sympathisers were unhappy they had not received their meals yet and approached the canopy to see if they could get theirs.

In the videos trending online, the Watch Me hitmaker was seen calming the agitated funeral guests and seeking a solution from the caterers.

The multiple award-winning gospel singer encouraged the funeral guests to take their seats and added that they would be served in due time.

Reactions to 'food fight' at Agaga's funeral

Many people in the video's comments section were unhappy with the actions of those who demanded food and argued with the organisers.

Others also admired Empress Gifty's calmness as she resolved the situation swiftly and ensured that meals were served to all.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the viral videos of Ghanaians fighting over food at the late Agaha's funeral grounds:

ghanaian.duchess said:

"Nkrasisem sei, you come to someone’s mum’s funeral to fight over food. What a shame."

joshuainkabi said:

"Buh this video shouldn't come here in the first place because..those people came there because of the love they have for the woman and Empress ...and should be treated nicely 🤔."

augustine.corleone said:

"Its probably the jollof. Its smells like smoke but they still fighting over it."

bk_prepez said:

"Asem o..Ghana ayie ase drama…. Ayɛ kɛse."

maameefuasallie said:

"funeral jollof and fighting😂😂😂."

ask_of.jerryson said:

"I'm sure it’s funeral Jollof 😂."

mhan_like_reyan0 said:

"No funeral cloth, no food 😂."

Ibrahim Mahama supports Empress Gifty with GH¢200k

YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama supported Empress Gifty with GH¢200,000 as she bid farewell to her mother, Agaga.

During the funeral ceremony, it was announced that the Ghanaian businessman had donated a huge amount of money to the gospel singer.

In Ghana, as part of the funeral rites, sympathisers and funeral guests support the bereaved family with food, money, or other items.

Many social media users applauded the founder of Engineers and Planners for the generous donation and hailed him in the comments.

