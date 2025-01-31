Ghanaian musician Beeztrap KOTM has begun the rollout of his new collaboration with Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur

Beeztrap KOTM shared a snippet a snippet of the upcoming song on social media exciting scores of his fans

Several positive reviews about the upcoing collaborations have already popped up

Ghanaian hiplife sensation Beeztrap KOTM has given fans a glimpse of his upcoming collaboration with Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur.

Fans jam to Beeztrap KOTM's upcoming collaboration with Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur. Photo source: BeeztrapKOTM, KwesiArthur.

Source: Facebook

The rapper had a significant run last year with explosive hits, including Fly Girl Remix featuring Gyakie.

The Fly Girl hitmaker affiliated with the popular Asakaa Boys music collective is expected to kickstart 2025 with the new collaboration.

On January 31, he shared a 33-second snippet of the song on social media which garnered over 50k hits on X alone in less than an hour.

Before this new project, Sarkodie featured Beeztrap on his track Amen which appeared on the award-winning rapper's latest EP The Championship.

Beeztrap KOTM's new song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Beeztrap KOTM's collaboration with Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur.

@abeam__ said:

"Different style, flow and Sark messing around with the beat😂🔥the title of this tune will be very funny 😁."

@iam_danny18 wrote:

"You should have rather posted the side of your song then your listeners and fans of the other arts will be anxious of what their favorite will say. earn the job proper."

@JamesTiger98 remarked

"Sarkodie de3 proper fuvk boy. We should thank Tracy for showing him so much love they got married. Ei Kwesi Wusu Anumdɛ."

@mystictweep shared:

"If your fav rapper try this he go tear ein vocal cord. Nobody Dey rap pass Sarkodie."

@YawKingJnr1 noted:

"Herh Sark !!! Man has so many flows in his bag it’s crazy. Please drop the song."

@Drez233 added:

"Kabutey is eternal. The greatest rapper that ever live."

Beeztrap KOTM shares his Asakaa story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared the account of how Beeztrap KOTM became affiliated with the Asakaa Boyz as a young student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology.

According to Beeztrap KOTM, a friend introduced him to the collective. The group fell in love with a song he played to them influencing some members Reggie, Jay Bahd, and others to jump on what would become his debut single, Distance Relationship.

Beeztrap KOTM quickly became the brain behind some of the Asakaa genre's infectious hits after his debut.

