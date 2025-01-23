Shatta Wale has had a long-standing feud with prophets who almost always seem to catch negative glimpses of his future

But this time, the African dancehall king has begun a search for one Prophet who hinted at his international resurgence

His message to the viral televangelist has got fans buzzing on social media

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's global stocks have skyrocketed since his performance at the Vybz Kartel Freedom Street concert.

Shatta Wale rallies fans to help him find Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei.

The event, which took place at the 35-k capacity National Stadium in Kingston, saw Shatta Wale perform three of his songs, including his cult classic On God.

The song earned its Billboard debut a few days after the performance in Jamaica.

While Shatta Wale has waited for his exploits with Vybz Kartel for over a decade, it appears a huge part of the musician's rise was divinely orchestrated.

An online preacher, Telvin Sowah Adjei, seemed to have seen Shatta Wale's global strides four years ago.

A video of him talking about Shatta Wale's performance in Jamaica and collaboration with Vybz Kartel, published in 2021, is making rounds on social media.

The African dancehall king who has had a long-standing beef with Ghanaian prophets has made an exception to Telvin Sowah Adjei.

In a recent post, he rallied his fans to direct him to Telvin's prophecy. On Facebook, Shatta Wale wrote:

"Who knows that pastor With the prophecies about our international recognition ..I forgot his name .. Shatta movement pls help 🙏me in the comment sessions with things he said about me ..Just screenshots ☝️"

The On God hitmaker, who is known for rewarding fans and others in his corner, has yet to explain how he plans to acknowledge the prophet, considering his history.

According to BBC, Telvin prophesied about Shatta Wale's collaboration with Beyonce years before it happened.

Ghanains react to Shatta Wale's prophecy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale's prophecy from four years ago, which has resurfaced after his global strides.

Kweku Bounce said:

"He said Shatta wale will be performing on a Grammy stage for him to show the world the talent God has given to him 🙏 Shatta wale will win all his Nomination he will receive from Grammy ❤️."🙏🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰

Isaac Agyakwa remarked:

"When a pastor says he sees death.people will begin to attack him but if he says something good all of a sudden he is a true prophet and a Messiah may the lord have mercy on us."

Michael Commey shared:

"From the very first moment I met Bandana, I knew you were destined to be heard on a global scale. You are an exceptionally gifted individual, and there’s no question that you possess a prophetic quality, evident in both your keen sense of humour and the way you communicate."

Rich Lord added:

"The international deal and big nomination don land be that🔥🔥🔥 real man of God deserves appreciation ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏻."

Shatta Wale deals with angry fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had encountered an angry fan who was frustrated about the artiste's failure to perform in Tamale.

The African dancehall king has had several stints in Tamale, where he was enskinned as the Dancehall Naa. His last was with Maccasio in 2019, which dominated headlines.

Shatta Wale attended to the fan's concerns with significant grace in a way that impressed others.

