Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Lil Win, shared a lovely video of himself playing with his kids on the compound of his mother's 12-bedroom mansion

He spoke broken English as he joyfully played with his kids and showed off the beautiful compound of his mother's mansion

The video excited many fans who admired that Lil Win was a great father, while others criticised his English

Kumawood actor Lil Win shared a lovely video of him spending quality time with his children on the compound of his 80-year-old mother's 12-bedroom mansion.

Lil Win plays with his kids

Lil Win took to his Instagram page to share the memorable time he was spending with his children and family in his hometown, Ahenkro Kwaman, in the Ashanti Region.

In the video, Lil Win was seated on a giant printed poster bearing his mother's picture and details about the presentation of the house gift.

In the joyful video, he spoke broken English with his American-based kids as they played on the compound of the 12-bedroom mansion.

Lil Win, with joy, noted that they were spending time in his hometown, and he was seen directing his children to get into the video as they danced and hugged him happily.

He then turned the camera toward his Ghanaian-American wife, Maame Serwaa, who was passing by in a black dress.

Meanwhile, the video was captured a few days after the Kumawood star presented his mother with a 12-bedroom mansion in his hometown for her 80th birthday on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Reactions to Lil Win playing with kids

The lovely video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about what a great father Lil Win was as they watched him happily interact with his kids.

Others also spoke about the striking resemblance he shared with the kids, hinting that there was no need for a DNA test, despite his kids and his wife living in the US and him in Ghana.

Below are the reactions to Lil Win's video of him playing with his kids:

bloody_chaptez said:

"My super, this English will dose off the kids 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

diamond._afi_ said:

"Millie come stand Daddy’s back😁😁😁."

kwabenahinnocent said:

"No DNA needed 🙌❤️😂."

cleansheet.1 said:

"We are our hometown 🫡✌️."

donyyame_ said:

"Come and stand my back 👏👏👏."

yo__champ said:

"You are blessed Kwadwo 🙏."

giftyayewasareofficial said:

"May God keep blessing you."

washingtin_dc said:

"Life is sweet."

overwiseghh said:

"Build more schools bro 🇬🇭🦅💫✌️💯🇬🇭."

