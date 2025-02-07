Wode Maya, in a video he shared on Instagram, lost his cool after hearing Shatta Wale's On God song being played in Grenada

The YouTuber was in disbelief and screamed in excitement at a Ghanaian song being played in a foreign country

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment to share their reactions to Shatta Wale's On God being played in Grenada

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya courted attention after a recent video of him in Grenada surfaced on social media.

The renowned content creator recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself roaming a street in Grenada during the nighttime.

From a far distance, Wode Maya heard award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's 2022 smash hit single, On God being played in a building by the street.

The content creator lost his cool as he immediately ran towards the direction where the song was being played. He was in disbelief and screamed in excitement at a Ghanaian song being played in a country that was geographically far from the African continent.

Wode Maya approached a Grenadian on the street, who recognised him for his content and appearance at an event. He later visited a local restaurant where he interacted with some locals, who had converged to have fun at a party.

In the caption of his social media post, an excited Wode Maya wrote:

"@shattawalenima On God On Repeat In Grenada. Hey Grenadians, the African Man Is Finally Home 😍."

Shatta Wale's On God song gained massive popularity in the international music scene in 2025 after the dancehall musician's history-making performance at Jamaican icon Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert.

The SM boss mounted the stage and entertained a large crowd of Jamaicans with a performance at the event that was held at the Jamaica National Stadium on December 31, 2024.

The song recently debuted in the 35th position on the Billboard US Afrobeat chart, with its official visual amassing over 14 million views on YouTube since its release.

Shatta Wale's On God song stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

cr.ystal466 commented:

"@cach.01, I now understand why you love Shata Wale's songs. Your country is nice 😍👍."

kwabena_pablo1 said:

"SM to the whole wiase🔥🔥."

hking876 commented:

"This is my theme song all year everyday."

1plus1builders said:

"The African dancehall King Shatta Wale."

naanunoo1988 commented:

"On God is global."

