Lil Win performed on stage at a music concert held to celebrate the annual Krufie Festival in Nkoranza on Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Kumawood actor, in a video, invited Ellen Asante Korkor on stage during his performance and flirtatiously danced with her

Lil Win and Ellen Asante Korkor's antics on stage drew massive cheers from the large crowd at the music concert

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win courted attention after a video of him flirtatiously dancing with actress and entrepreneur, Ellen Korkor Asante of Afia Schwarzenegger TV series fame surfaced on social media.

The Wezzy Empire record label CEO was among notable musical acts including dancehall artiste Stonebwoy who mounted the stage and delivered electrifying performances at the event held to celebrate the annual Krufie Festival on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor was spotted performing a catalogue of his songs at a big music concert in Nkoranza, the district capital of the Nkoranza District in the Bono East Region.

During his performance of his 2017 hit single, De3 Neto Soso which featured his former signee Top Kay, who used to be a traditional priest, Lil Win received massive cheers as he invited Ellen Korkor Asante on stage to shake her heavily endowed figure to the rhythm of his song.

The Afia Schwarzenegger TV series agreed to the Kumawood actor's request and began to aggressively whine her waist and shake her heavy backside.

Ellen Korkor Asante's flirtatious dance moves and shaking backside sent Lil Win and the large crowd into a wild frenzy at the music concert.

The Kumawood actor halted his vocal performance and quickly went behind Ellen Korkor Asante to aggressively grind her heavy backside. The overexcited Wezzy Empire CEO later jumped on the actress' back like a baby before climbing down to continue his music performance in front of the loud crowd.

Below is the video of Lil Win grinding Ellen Asante Korkor on stage:

Lil Win grinding Korkor stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to the video of Lil Win grinding Ellen Asante Korkor during his music performance on stage below:

Expensive commented:

"Na wo sisi nono. Ohemaa is dying 😂."

Sir Agyingo said:

"What are we teaching the youth."

Lizzy243 commented:

"Lil Win b3 ku nipa😂😂😂. )se wusoro a, wondi😅."

Elisa Wilson said:

"Obi gal friend na woy3 no sei. Hmmmm🙁🙁."

Stephenfosu635 commented:

"Eii Lil Win, your wife is watching you oooh."

Lil Win dirtied by dusty road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win got dirtied by a dusty road during his trip from his home to Manso Datano.

In a viral video, the Kumawood actor's attire and the entire part of his body had been covered with dust as he sat in a studio with Rap Fada.

Lil Win claimed that his experience with the dusty road was part of the challenges he needed to encounter in his quest to amass more wealth.

