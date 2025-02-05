A recording of Felicia Osei talking about her experience with stingy men has garnered significant traction

Felicia Osei believes she has seen some traits in men that help her determine how stingy they are

The comedian said men who walk with their hands in their pockets and those who use straws for their drinks are likely to be culprits

Ghanaian comedian and media personality has thrown social media into a frenzy with her checklist on how to identify stingy men.

The comedian while discussing the personality of stingy men on the Onua Adwuma Adwuma show said she was more confident in her methods than in her multiple experiences with such men.

According to Felica, men who often walk about with their hands in their pockets are highly likely to be stingy.

The media personality was so confident that she woke up to demonstrate the peculiar way stingy men often walk with their hands in their pockets.

Men who prefer to use straws when drinking rather than pouring the drinks into glasses also made it to Felicia's list.

She argued that such men often opt for straws because it slows down the rate at which they take in their drinks reducing the need to spend more on dates.

"If you're a woman with such a man on a date, you'll regret it when yours finishes and you're expecting another. He will quickly opt to give you some of his," she said.

She added that men who also have their moustaches and beards connecting around their lips could be culprits.

In her submission, Felicia Osei maintained that she had been a victim of stingy relationships and advised women to learn how to identify it sooner rather than later in their romantic journeys.

Fans react to Felicia Osei's tips

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Felicia Osei's tips to spot stingy men.

hajialeila797 said:

"I'm sure because of Abena Nana will never missed work 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 eiiiiiiiii abenaa."

Ike@MAN wrote:

"I want her to meet ambassador osei kwadwo I go be hot 🔥 ruff."

Nanaamma

"And the deal is she'll not even laugh,but tnks though 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Dr.Pee remarked:

"😂😂😂 Experience is the best teacher."

Nabke added:

"Nana Kwame is another problem 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Eeeeeeiiii Abena Felicia🤣🤣."

