Sorrow has hit the family and friends of a popular Ghanaian TikToker, as news of her demise has surfaced

News about Priscilla Gersevar's demise broke on January 4, with reports stating she suffered a brief illness

Condolences have poured in on social media for her family and friends, with many netizens mourning her

A popular Ghanaian TikToker, Priscilla Gerversa, has passed away, family and friends have confirmed.

The TikTok star known to be vociferous on the platform reportedly died after a brief illness.

Videos that have surfaced after her passing show her friends and loved ones weeping over her demise.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Priscilla passes away, leaving her friends and loved ones heartbroken. Image source: Tiwaagerversa

Source: TikTok

Many recounted some fond memories of her while others reminisced over the good times they had with her.

News about Priscilla's demise broke on Tuesday, January 4, 2025, breaking the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

Priscilla was one of the vibrant TikTokers bringing excitement and drama to the platform with her bold and outspoken nature.

Known for her fearless personality, she often found herself at the centre of online scuffles and beefs, making for pure online entertainment.

Many TikTokers have speculated that Priscilla may have been cursed, but YEN.com.gh could not independently confirm these claims.

Watch the video below:

Tributes pour in for Priscilla

Priscilla's demise has broken the hearts of many people on social media. Her friends and loved ones on the app have expressed their heartfelt condolences to her family.

@Antie Nhaa wrote:

"They dnt even learn from it … but they are crying."

@AGUDE3 PAPABI wrote:

"Y’all will regret later but maybe by that time this app wont even exist."

@Mr Sarfoh wrote:

"Charlie we re sad...caption foo b3n nono."

@Landuu wrote:

"Some people are crying and others are laughing , it is what it is . You saw the girl laughing at the back yeah , that’s right."

@Karim Isha wrote:

"I was crying until I saw the caption."

@HIS🤭🥰 FAV Purse wrote:

"Hmmmmm life."

@Akosua Dubai Superwoman wrote:

"You people should stop the cursing in small issues and live long wai."

@Tish Tilly wrote:

"Eiiii tiwaa."

@MANYE DEE wrote:

"You guys should stop the curse because u don't know who will go next please."

@Ms. Ama Amoonu wrote:

"Hrrr have been crying since yesterday eiiii God."

Naa Adoma wrote:

"Am afraid."

@yaalomotey619 wrote:

"What happened to her."

@Maame Konadu wrote:

"Let me cry in peace,the caption."

@Afia Thug wrote:

"Awww."

@Favorite- Felicia wrote:

"Rip sister."

Source: YEN.com.gh