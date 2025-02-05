Global site navigation

Safo Newman Switches Hat From Beenie To 'Duku', Flaunts iPhone 11
Safo Newman Switches Hat From Beenie To 'Duku', Flaunts iPhone 11

by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Ghanaian sensation Safo Newman recently released his new single Valentine after an impressive run last year
  • A video of him performing the song themed around this year's Valentine's Day has popped up online
  • Fans couldn't help but notice Safo Newman's change of fashion style after checking out his video

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Safo Newman has begun teasing fans with his upcoming single Chocolate.

Safo Newman showcases his new look. Photo source: NSolomonfair
The artist became an instant favourite among many fans after his Akokoa track went viral last year, earning him endorsements from top stars, including Sarkodie.

To promote his new song, Valentine, Safo Newman has shared several videos on social media. In one of the videos, the youngster was spotted with a red head scarf.

Fans were surprised to see him sway from his signature look which he compliments with a beenie hat.

Ghanaians react to Safo Newman's song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Safo Newman's latest single.

V=G Hopper Gh_Official_Page said:

Bro give me some featuring to bless me.❤

Kelly🇬🇭🪐wrote:

Guys we’re all using this sound to post our loved ones in this month of love 🔥🔥'

Safo Newman bashes detractors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Safo Newman had opened up about the harsh criticisms and advice he had received from a colleague.

He said he was told to take substances to boost his stagecraft. The artist has had to endure several criticisms about his reserved demeanour since he joined the music scene.

Safo Newman argued that he was proud of himself and would ignore the advice despite the constant criticism.

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor)

