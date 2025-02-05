Lil Win, in a video, looked dirty and unkempt, with his entire body covered in dust as he sat in a music studio

The Kumawood actor explained that the deplorable condition of the Manso Datano road was responsible for his dirty-looking appearance

Lil Win added that his experience from using the dusty road was part of the struggles he encountered while trying to make money

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win courted attention after a video of him looking dirty surfaced on social media.

A video of Kumawood actor Lil Win looking dirty in a music studio surfaces. Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comic actor in his Wezzy Empire-branded black tracksuit looked dirty and unkempt, with his entire body covered in dust.

Lil Win, who appeared to be in a music studio with musician Rap Fada, noted that he had travelled from his home to Manso Datano, a town in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, to embark on a business venture that would provide him with an income.

The Kumawood actor, who recently got his colleague Oboy Siki arrested over some allegations he made, later explained that the deplorable condition of the Manso Datano road had left him looking dirty and unkempt.

Lil Win sparked laughter among some associates, who were also present in the studio. He stated that he did not want to hear any criticisms from naysayers about his wealth since his dirty-looking appearance showed the struggles he had to encounter to make more money and increase his wealth.

The Kumawood actor added that unlike renowned businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite, who had amassed vast wealth and could afford to sleep, he had to continue working hard to also accumulate more money to cater for his family.

Lil Win's remarks about the Manso Datano road come as no surprise to many people as it is considered one of the worst in the country.

In November 2024, the chief of Manso Datano, Nana Akowua Akwamuhene expressed his disappointment with the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for failing to work on the bad roads despite past promises to do so.

The chief also shared that the members of the town had never seen a tarred road in the community before.

Below is the video of Lil Win looking dirty in a music studio:

Lil Win's dirty appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Wendy dewise commented:

"Manso Road can disgrace us ooo. Aah, you have turned to ofure 😂😂😂."

silencer3147 said:

"Datano is even infront na Bonsaaso u go turn ofiri."

rocksonbest commented:

"If you know this place hmmm 😂😂😂 nfuturo nkoooaaaaa."

Rozy Rhym 23 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 I thought na ghost oooo."

Hellen Naa commented:

"I went to Bosaaso. The way I was looking no, I couldn’t even recognise myself. Eii Hmm."

Chambers_Kwabena_Boakye said:

"The real definition of Azonto Ghost 😂😂."

Lil Win slams Van Vicker over movie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win slammed Van Vicker over his remarks about his 2024 movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The comic actor claimed his colleague, whom he initially cast for a prominent role in the movie, had only expressed negative thoughts about the movie.

Lil Win also accused Van Vicker of being a hypocrite, who never made any effort to help promote the movie beyond Ghana.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh