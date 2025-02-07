Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle was recently spotted on a Nollywood set with Hanks Anuku

This comes after the viral star's latest trip to Nigeria this year for a music video project he claims to be working on

His moments with Hanks Anuku who remained humble throughout their shoot have surfaced on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian internet sensation Shatta Bandle embarked on his first trip to Nigeria this year for a music video project.

Shatta Bandle flaunts superstar status in Nollywood with Hanks Anuku. Photo source: ShattaBandle

Source: Facebook

The self-acclaimed millionaire and oil and gas tycoon has garnered a significant fanbase in Nigeria, especially after his collaboration with PSquare Rudeboy on Audio Money and his public appearance at the late Mr Ibu's funeral.

On his recent trip to Nigeria, Shatta Bandle connected with Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku.

The viral sensation, wearing a flashy watch and neckpiece was seen with the actor or set. He claimed he was shooting a video for his song.

Shatta Bandle and the celebrated Nollywood actor shared a heartwarming moment of laughter and mutual admiration.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a break in their flow while shooting made Shatta Bandle slightly agitated as he sorted things out with Hanks Anuku and the others for a restart.

Shatta Bandle and Hanks Anuku stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle and Hanks Anuku's stint in Nigeria.

Virus profile said:

Nigeria is a country that accept ND love everyone free country much love Africans let love lead all over Africans we are one 🕐🕜

AwiniBashiru wrote:

I'm sure he is the only man who does not have problem on this earth 😁😁😁

$t€ph£n Holali_DeLyt💡remarked:

So where does he gets his money?

Nyangkori Andrew noted:

"Hanks Anuku big up my favorite actor."

REAL ALHAJI DECO 1 shared:

"So which people the listing this my boss songs wey he still get vhim the sing songs 😁."

BALLY COOL 🇨🇭🇳🇬🇨🇭🇨🇭 noted:

"This makes us Nigerian we love ourselves and promote others country no jealous no hate 💪🥰."

Virus profile added:

"You dey see crate of bear now so he dy be for Nigeria steady enjoyment see say Nigeria celebrate shatta more Dan Ghana. Shatta is celebrated bcos of Nigeria."

Shatta Bandle uses toothpick

In a previous YEN.com.gh report, despite his dental irregularities, Shatta Bandle was seen using a toothpick in a viral video.

Fans were intrigued by his action considering the actor's attempt to replace his missing set of teeth.

Last year, the diminutive viral sensation got his front teeth fixed by Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonebwoy's wife. The dental makeover transformed his look but it didn't take long until the Shata Bandle returned to his original look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh