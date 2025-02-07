Shatta Bandle Lords Over Hanks Anuku, Other Nollywood Stars On Set With His Flashy Chain And Watch
- Ghanaian social media sensation Shatta Bandle was recently spotted on a Nollywood set with Hanks Anuku
- This comes after the viral star's latest trip to Nigeria this year for a music video project he claims to be working on
- His moments with Hanks Anuku who remained humble throughout their shoot have surfaced on social media
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian internet sensation Shatta Bandle embarked on his first trip to Nigeria this year for a music video project.
The self-acclaimed millionaire and oil and gas tycoon has garnered a significant fanbase in Nigeria, especially after his collaboration with PSquare Rudeboy on Audio Money and his public appearance at the late Mr Ibu's funeral.
On his recent trip to Nigeria, Shatta Bandle connected with Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku.
The viral sensation, wearing a flashy watch and neckpiece was seen with the actor or set. He claimed he was shooting a video for his song.
John Dumelo: Street hawkers rejoice with new deputy minister designate for Food and Agric, Video emerges
Shatta Bandle and the celebrated Nollywood actor shared a heartwarming moment of laughter and mutual admiration.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a break in their flow while shooting made Shatta Bandle slightly agitated as he sorted things out with Hanks Anuku and the others for a restart.
Shatta Bandle and Hanks Anuku stir reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Bandle and Hanks Anuku's stint in Nigeria.
Virus profile said:
Nigeria is a country that accept ND love everyone free country much love Africans let love lead all over Africans we are one 🕐🕜
AwiniBashiru wrote:
I'm sure he is the only man who does not have problem on this earth 😁😁😁
$t€ph£n Holali_DeLyt💡remarked:
So where does he gets his money?
Nyangkori Andrew noted:
"Hanks Anuku big up my favorite actor."
REAL ALHAJI DECO 1 shared:
"So which people the listing this my boss songs wey he still get vhim the sing songs 😁."
BALLY COOL 🇨🇭🇳🇬🇨🇭🇨🇭 noted:
"This makes us Nigerian we love ourselves and promote others country no jealous no hate 💪🥰."
Virus profile added:
"You dey see crate of bear now so he dy be for Nigeria steady enjoyment see say Nigeria celebrate shatta more Dan Ghana. Shatta is celebrated bcos of Nigeria."
Shatta Bandle uses toothpick
In a previous YEN.com.gh report, despite his dental irregularities, Shatta Bandle was seen using a toothpick in a viral video.
Fans were intrigued by his action considering the actor's attempt to replace his missing set of teeth.
Last year, the diminutive viral sensation got his front teeth fixed by Dr Louisa Satekla, Stonebwoy's wife. The dental makeover transformed his look but it didn't take long until the Shata Bandle returned to his original look.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation